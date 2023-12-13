Parkes sings in the festive season at 2023 Carols by Candlelight

The hot weather didn't deter Parkes from celebrating the festive season at Carols in the Park on Sunday evening in Cooke Park.
The 2023 Parkes Christmas Carols saw many families singing along and celebrating Christmas.
The Parkes Community Choir made an appearance this year as well as multiple performances from local schools, Subtonic Fusion and the Parkes Shire Concert band which provided Parkes with delightful Christmas entertainment.
There were also many delicious food options for families to choose from on the night.
Families and friends of Parkes were all seen enjoying this magical evening that the most wonderful time of the year brings to our town.
