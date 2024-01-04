Top performers ready to "follow that dream" of Parkes UETA title

Australia's top prize for Elvis performers is back again this year featuring the top 15 Elvis Tribute Artists from around Australia and New Zealand.
Across two momentous days, the 15 expert Elvii will take to the Parkes Leagues Club to shake, rattle and roll before a panel of judges with heats being held on Friday, January 12 at 10am, and finals taking place on Saturday, January 13 at 1:30pm.
The 15 artists will compete for the title of 'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist', a generous prize sponsored by B and K Costume Co. and the chance to represent Parkes in the semi-final round of the 2024 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, USA, during Elvis Week in August.
The artists will compete to see who best represents Elvis in the area of vocals, style, stage presence and overall performance.
The Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest is serious stuff for semi-professional and professional artists and is a part of a worldwide search for artists who are the best representation of the Legacy of Elvis Presley, officially endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
This year's contestants are:
2023 Parkes Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist was Johnny Lee Memphis from the United Kingdom.
Johnny Lee Memphis was a top 10 finalist at the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, USA, making it his second top 10 finalist achievement in the contest, an achievement achieved by only a select few professional tribute artists.
If you'd like to go along and cheer for your favourite Elvis tribute artist get your tickets now.
From Wednesday 10 - Sunday 14 January 2024, over 25,000 Elvis enthusiasts are expected to make the annual pilgrimage to Parkes NSW, making it the largest congregation of Elvis fans in the Southern Hemisphere and the official hometown of Elvis in Australia.
The 2024 event will be filled with more than 200 Elvis and Jailhouse Rock inspired events so don't miss out.
