The legends of regional rugby league feature in new book

A newly released book captures the rich history of regional rugby league, telling the sport's stories from 1920 to 1976.
Greg Riach has gathered stories through the decades from clubs, ex-players, from newspaper archives and photographs from western and southern NSW.
And there are certainly stories to tell.
Riach was initially seeking to put together something for his brother-in-law, Dennis Finn, on his rugby league years in Parkes.
As he researched, he realised the interest in such a publication could be huge. It quickly became a three-and-a-half year project gathering information from rugby league clubs, former players, regional museums and of course local newspapers.
"It just got bigger and bigger and bigger," Riach said.
The book encompasses groups 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15 from 1920 to 1976.
This region has produced great players and coaches including Ian Walsh, Bob Weir, John Hobby, Leo Nosworthy, Don Parish, Tony Paskins, Barry Beath, Norm Brown, Earl Harrison, Norm Armstrong and Ken McMullen.
"There's English touring teams, French teams and NZ teams that toured in the times," Riach said, as well as Country v City sides.
"I cut off at 1976 because you had to know when to stop - I could have gone on for another 30 years."
Forbes features with players like Des Shead, Kerry Smith, Fred King, John Lasker and Peter Kennedy.
The book is in three parts, beginning with a summary of each decade and the great moments for teams and players in that era.
The next section is dedicated to players who aspired to represent their region: as we know great players emerged from the country teams with some selected to play for Australia.
The third section focusses in particular on the Maher Cup, which was initiated in the southern region, and the Jack Hore Memorial Gold Cup in the western region.
The Jack Hore Memorial Gold Cup was instigated by the Canowindra town's people after the sudden death of an extremely talented sportsman who played cricket and football for Canowindra.
The first challenge match was in 1926 where Canowindra defeated Young. Rex Norman was captain coach for Canowindra in its early Cup challenges. Included in the book are stories of the challenges and events through the years of its existence.
The Johnnie Walker and Clayton Cups also feature. The Johnnie Walker Challenge Cup was initiated in 1922 at a meeting in Dubbo and came to rest in the 1980s.
The Clayton cup is highlighted as an award of supremacy for outstanding country rugby league teams.
