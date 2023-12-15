Get ready to sing along to Barry

Barry needs no introduction as he is one of Parkes most popular entertainers, especially where Country Music, Elvis, Christmas Carol specials and New Year performances are concerned.- The Parkes and District Country Music Club
The Parkes & District Country Music Club will be hosting their Christmas Charity Muster on Sunday, December 17 at the Parkes Services Club and all are welcome.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Christmas Charity Muster is set to begin at 1pm and features Barry Green as the guest artist.
Proceeds from the Charity Muster will go to Parkes Can-Assist.
Christmas has certainly arrived in a hurry and whether we are ready or not its just around the corner.
This month we have much pleasure in welcoming Barry Green as our Guest artist.
Barry needs no introduction as he is one of Parkes most popular entertainers, especially where Country Music, Elvis, Christmas Carol specials and New Year performances are concerned.
Barry is a great supporter of Country Music and happy to join us for our Christmas Charity Muster where the proceeds go towards supporting the invaluable work of Can-Assist in Parkes.
Walk-up performers, any style of music, are most welcome to attend.
Our November Muster was another great success, and how fortunate were we to have Ann Penman back on our stage.
Ann performed some beautiful old favourites starting with "My Savior walks with Me", followed by "Grandpa", "Mumma he's Crazy" and a further seven more well known tunes to finally conclude with "She broke her Promise".
Everyone immensely enjoyed Ann's performance. Thank you, Ann.
At the December 4 Committee meeting plans were already well underway for our future musters, even a special mention that our March Muster will fall on St. Patrick's Day.
I expect there will be a touch of green in the room then and a few Irish tunes to tap our toes to.
Don't forget to collect your Newsletter at the Muster, which Dale goes to a lot of work to produce, to keep you up to date with what's coming up.
We are very much looking forward to you joining us on Sunday, December 17, commencing at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at The Parkes Services Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.