Studying in 2024? Time to apply for Jack Scoble scholarships

Students commencing their first year of University in 2024 are encouraged to apply for the Jack Scoble Scholarship supported by the Parkes Shire Council.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
To apply you must:
If this is you, you are eligible to apply for the Jack Scoble Scholarship that has provided financial assistance to students to the value of $131,000 between 2006 and 2023.
The scholarship provides local students the chance to receive funding to put towards their tertiary studies, such as the purchase of a laptop and textbooks, relocation and accommodation costs.
Cody Morgan who is currently studying a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) at University of Wollongong was one of four students who were awarded the scholarship in 2023.
"The Jack Scoble Scholarship provided great assistance throughout my first year of university," Cody said.
"The scholarship enabled me to focus on my coursework full time without worrying about working on top of Uni studies.
"I also used the funds to buy essential items for my course such as textbooks."
The late Mr Scoble MBE, OAM way Mayor of Parkes from 1966 to 1979.
He died in 2003, providing a profound legacy of community involvement, civic pride, leadership and high personal values.
"Receiving a financial boost can help make university education more accessible for regional young people and help ease the financial pressures of tertiary studies," council's Manager of Cultural Education and Library Services Kerryn Jones said.
"It's important that we encourage our local school leavers to think about what opportunities are available to them and support them to achieve their aspirations.
I also strongly encourage students who will be registering with the Parkes Country Universities Centre to consider this scholarship as they are also eligible to apply."
To apply for the Jack Scoble Scholarship students will need to apply via the council website electronically.
Applications close on Friday, January 19 at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.