Elders, St Vincent de Paul launch Christmas tree appeal

This year Elders will be teaming up with St Vincent De Paul and the local churches to spread some Christmas cheer to families in need.
For the third year Elders will be collecting presents in hopes that no child is without a gift this Christmas.
If you would like to donate a gift to disadvantaged families this Christmas, Elders Parkes is looking for more gifts to make sure no family is without something special under their Christmas tree this year.
Head to Elders Parkes at 296 Clarinda Street Parkes during business hours of 9am to 5pm and place your gift under the Christmas tree in their office.
Gifts can be dropped off right until December 13 to ensure the gifts are distributed to families in time for Christmas.
Gifts will need to be unwrapped for safety reasons and can be ranging in age but there is an emphasis on gifts for teenagers this year.
Once gifts are collected Elders, St Vincent De Paul and the local churches will distribute the gifts out to families.
This will be servicing local Parkes families and surrounding areas including Forbes and Condobolin and Elders is hoping this year's Christmas tree appeal to be the biggest year yet.
Elders, St Vincent De Paul and the local churches are grateful for every gift donation so make sure to be a part of the giving season this year and make a families Christmas.
