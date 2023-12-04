Parkes Champion-Post
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Elders, St Vincent de Paul launch Christmas tree appeal

December 4 2023 - 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year Elders will be teaming up with St Vincent De Paul and the local churches to spread some Christmas cheer to families in need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.