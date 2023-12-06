What's happening in and around Parkes

WHO IS PARKES?
From December 1
Parkes Community Arts, in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council and CMOC-Northparkes Mines, invite you to visit the Who Is Parkes? Photography Exhibition. The exhibition will be on display from December 1 - 22 in the Coventry Room at Parkes Library. Official opening on Saturday, December 2 at 10am in the Coventry Room.
AUTHOR-RISED
Tuesday, December 5
Do you have a passion for writing? Come along to Author-Rised, Parkes Shire Library's writing group where all writers from 18+ share their passion for writing over snacks and tea. The event takes place from 6pm to 8pm.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT WORKSHOP
Wednesday, December 6
Spend a fun morning in the Marramarra Makerspace creating your own gift wrapping with potato printing, watercolour, pom poms and other fibre crafts and pimp up your Christmas wrapping. From 10am - 12noon, cost is $20. Further details and tickets through humanitix or contact Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
CHRISTMAS RACES
Saturday, December 9
Looking for Christmas Party ideas? Look no further, Parkes Jockey Club are racing on Saturday, December 9. This meeting will feature a five race program. Catering by Parkes Que Club.
ANNUAL WORLDWIDE CANDLE LIGHTING
Sunday, December 10
The Parkes Chapter of The Compassionate Friends (TCF) will hold their annual candle lighting at 5.30pm on Sunday, December 10, at the Lions Park, Orange Road. Candles will be lit and poems read at 6pm. BYO nibbles and drinks and stay for a chat. In case of rain, it will be held at Middleton School hall.
CAROLS IN THE PARK
Sunday, December 10
This family favourite returns! Parkes Shire Concert Band will strike up the Christmas tunes from 6.30pm and community carols begin at 7.30pm.
TESTICLE FESTIVAL
Tuesday, December 26
It's time to look after the blokes! It's time for the Testicle Test as in cricket, as Trundle hosts a Testicle Festival and a Super 8s cricket competition on Boxing Day, December 26 at Berryman Oval. Grab a team for a bit of fun in the sun while they raise money for a really important cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Runs from 4pm until late and a barbecue and bar will be available (no BYO). People can start to donate now by scanning the QR code in the photo gallery above or by visiting fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/trundletesticlefestival
HARNESS RACING FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
Sunday, December 31
Join Parkes Harness Racing Club in celebrating the end of the year, and welcoming the new year. There's a full program of racing, kids get free rides and ice cream and a fantastic fireworks display about one hour after the last race. Gate opens about 5pm.
PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL
January 10 to January 14
The iconic Parkes Elvis Festival is a celebration of Elvis Presley's life and music is set to return from Wednesday, January 10 to Sunday, January 14. The theme for the 2024 Festival is Elvis' 1957 musical drama, Jailhouse Rock
