Thank you, Sue: 50 years of dedication at Parkes East Public School

A lot has changed at Parkes East Public School in the past 50 years, but there's been a constant through all of it: Sue Ranger.
The School Administrative Manager has been acknowledged - at a formal luncheon with NSW Government dignitaries - for her decades of service to the school and the Department of Education.
And 50 years in, she loves the work she does and the wonderful school community she's part of.
"One big family," is how she fondly describes the school, where she's done everything from dispense bandaids to install the first server and internet cabling.
Mrs Ranger started in her first role as clerical assistant at Parkes East in 1972
There were no undercover areas, carpets in classrooms or air conditioners, but there were woodfires which the kids kept going in winter.
As the only admin staff member for the school population of 350 Mrs Ranger's days were packed: applying band-aids, answering phones and helping everyone who came to the counter.
Producing the weekly newsletter was a big task, it was first typed onto and then cranked out on the Gestetner.
As Mrs Ranger was promoted to senior clerical assistant and then School Administrative Manager with a team of four full time staff her role changed a lot but her willingness to do anything that needs doing hasn't changed a bit.
Her role encompasses being the financial manager of a $4.3 million budget, but she's also the go-to person within the school for all matters IT.
That's been the case since she stepped up to install the school's first server and cable connections throughout.
"It needs to be done," is her matter-of-fact comment on that.
Technology is certainly one of the biggest changes Mrs Ranger has seen in schools, along with the way that budgets are managed.
Principal Michael Ostler couldn't be more delighted that Mrs Ranger has been acknowledged for her decades of service.
"Sue Ranger is one of the most exceptionally talented human beings I've come across in my entire career," he said.
"There is nothing Sue can't do.
"But her greatest feature is her amazingly kind heart, she cares for everybody at the school: students, staff and families."
Mrs Ranger has welcomed generations to Parkes East: watching the grandchildren of some of the first students she knew come up through the school.
"When I started to see the grandchildren of the children I thought it must be time to go," she said - although that would certainly be met with howls of protest from her school community, and there's no rush.
"I love what I do, I love the people that are here," she said.
