Kasey's work captures the Central West

Parkes photographer Kasey Morgan has been awarded runner-up in the 2023 Central West is Best Photography Competition.
Kasey's photo was titled 'Special rain cloud'.
The photo also won first place in the NSW Landcare Australia photography competition last year.
In its fifth year the theme of the competition was 'This is Central West', with photographers encouraged to enter photos that showcased the Central West as a place to live, work and visit, through photographs of places, scenes, people or events.
"The background of the photo is our farm which represents farming in the Central West," Kasey said.
"The photo was taken when we didn't have rain for a while so it was exciting to see a rain cloud over our dam."
Kasey has been taking photos for more than five years with her favourite place to capture images being her family farm in Trundle.
Kasey is a regular entrant in both Parkes and Trundle shows in their photography exhibit and particularly likes to photograph sunsets.
Kasey has previously won awards in these shows and was awarded Junior Photography Exhibitor of the year at the Parkes show in 2022.
Kasey's photograph was one of many in the competition from entrants from 11 Local Government Areas around the Central West.
"We received so many outstanding entries across the Junior and Open categories this year, which really made for a tough decision for our judges," RDA Central West acting director Lynda Smart said.
"Our annual photo competition is a terrific way to showcase why this region is seeing an influx of tree-changers, and experiencing consistent growth as a tourism destination."
Kasey's goal for the future is to keep improving her photography skills and possibly make a career out of her talent.
"If a career in photography isn't an option I'll defiantly keep taking photos as a hobby," she said.
