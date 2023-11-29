From December 1
Parkes Community Arts, in collaboration with Parkes Shire Council and CMOC-Northparkes Mines, invite you to visit the Who Is Parkes? Photography Exhibition. The exhibition will be on display from December 1 - 22 in the Coventry Room at Parkes Library during library opening hours. Official opening on Saturday, December 2 at 10am in the Coventry Room. All welcome.
Get ready to kick-off the festive season on Friday, December 1, with the Christmas Parade at 6pm via Short Street, Welcome Street and Clarinda Street. This will be followed by the Christmas Carnival in Cooke Park which includes a wonderful display of local market stalls and live entertainment. All market stalls are local to the Parkes Shire so come along and shop the magnificent local goodies our community has on offer.
Trundle is having a Christmas shopping night on Friday, December 1 from 3pm onwards. Shoppers from near and far are invited to join the Trundle community for a drink and a wander through their shops and stalls. There will be more than 20 businesses, artists and craftspeople open and operating over the afternoon/evening.
Do you have a passion for writing? Come along to Author-Rised, Parkes Shire Library's writing group where all writers from 18+ share their passion for writing over snacks and tea. The event takes place from 6pm to 8pm. They welcome writers of all stripes.
Spend a fun morning in the Marramarra Makerspace creating your own gift wrapping with potato printing, watercolour, pom poms and other fibre crafts and pimp up your Christmas wrapping. From 10am - 12noon, cost is $20. Further details and tickets through humanitix or contact Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
Looking for Christmas Party ideas? Look no further, Parkes Jockey Club are racing on Saturday, December 9. There will be -Christmas Party Packages available. This meeting will feature a five race program. Catering by Parkes Que Club.
This family favourite returns! Parkes Shire Concert Band will strike up the Christmas tunes from 6.30pm and community carols begin at 7.30pm.
It's time to look after the blokes! It's time for the Testicle Test as in cricket, as Trundle hosts a Testicle Festival and a Super 8s cricket competition on Boxing Day, December 26 at Berryman Oval. Grab a team for a bit of fun in the sun while they raise money for a really important cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Runs from 4pm until late and a barbecue and bar will be available (no BYO). People can start to donate now by scanning the QR code in the photo gallery above or by visiting fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/trundletesticlefestival
