Our Lachlan Under 18s are grand final bound

Lachlan District's Under 18s are grand final bound, undefeated, in their debut western women's rugby league season.
The team of girls from Forbes, Parkes and districts defeated a strong Woodbridge side in Saturday's semi-finals to secure their spot in the big dance.
They'll meet the 18s from the well-established Orange Vipers in Bathurst this Saturday.
Last time the two teams met it was at Red Bend, a home game for Lachlan, and the hosts triumphed 24-20.
Coach Troy Gosper knows keeping their heads and staying solid in defence will be critical this weekend.
"It'll be a hard game and anything can happen in a grand final," he said.
"We've just got to keep our heads on. If we're there in the first half I'm pretty confident we'll come home in the back end of it."
The semi-final win over Woodbridge was battled out in hot conditions at Bathurst last Saturday, and Lachlan only had one player on the bench.
"It was a pretty tight, hard game, pretty physical in the first half," Gosper said.
"They were up at one stage, and we came back maybe 12-10, it was very close at half time."
But it was the second half that told the story with Lachlan pulling it together to dominate and eventually run away to a 32-10 victory.
"They played like I know they can and we came away with the win to get off to the grand final," Gosper said.
Every member of the team was part of the effort, Gosper said.
The front-rowers have created a platform for Parkes' Elizabeth MacGregor to become the competition's leading try-scorer, and Forbes' Kirby Maslin isn't far behind, scoring three on the weekend.
"Our three front-rowers that I rotate (are) all playing really good: Maely MacGregor, Georgia Cole and Alice," Gosper said.
"If they have a good game they're hard to beat.
"Alice Mattiske has really stepped up, she had a really good game on the weekend."
While our Under 12s went down in their semi-final to Bathurst's Platypi, the season has been heralded a success for the opportunities it's offered to girls from Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin who were travelling to be part of other teams - or missing out.
"It's given another 100-odd girls a go at playing footy so it's really good," Gosper said.
