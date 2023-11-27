Parkes Champion-Post
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Free car seat safety checks in Parkes

November 27 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure safety. Picture supplied
It is important to have your child restraint checked regularly after prolonged use and installed correctly before use to ensure safety. Picture supplied

Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils are ensuring that children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles with free child restraint checks by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters in Parkes on Tuesday 5 December 2023 and in Forbes on Wednesday 6 December 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help