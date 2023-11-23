Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday, 25 November 2023
RFS contain blaze threatening Cookamidgera and Mandagery

November 23 2023 - 11:17am
A blaze that threatened properties in the Cookamidgera and Mandagery area was brought under control on Sunday thanks to the efforts of firefighters on the ground and in the air.

