A 'saga of poetic realism' from Parkes author

Parkes author Beth Thomas is thrilled to announce the launch of her latest historical fiction novel 'I, Jandamarra' at Parkes Library this Thursday, November 23 at 6pm.
"I am excited to present my new novel to the world and delighted to be able to launch it locally in Parkes with the help of Jenny Short, Veronica Shaw and the great library staff," Beth said.
"I love the cover. It's from a photo I took which was painted in oils by my husband Bill. It's very special that his name is also on my cover along with mine."
The powerfully spiritual story of the legendary Jandamarra is based on extensive research of people and events and is published by Austin Macauley Publishers who confidently state: "that 'I, Jandamarra' was found to be an entertaining, intricate, and immersive historical fiction novel, very well-written, that will undoubtedly captivate a large audience".
The publishers acknowledge the novel to be: "a most fascinating saga of poetic realism".
The Board of Austin Macauley commented on the ability of the author "to portray events accurately in relation to the time-period, with vivid descriptions and solid world building". The Board particularly liked "the employment of actual events combined with folklore used in a fictitious manner and how this works to deliver an enhanced appeal for readers".
The Board concluded that "combined with the dynamic writing style and well-structured nature of the novel, we believe 'I, Jandamarra' has the potential to excel within its genre".
Beth has visited The Kimberley a few times and is keen to return again.
"The first of my visits to The Kimberley sparked my interest in the story of Jandamarra, told to me by a well-known Aboriginal Elder named Dillon Andrews," she said.
"All I wanted to do was get the feeling of this place into words and the historical Aboriginal, Jandamarra, of the Bunuba people, was the ideal legendary hero for achieving this."
Jandamarra, Aboriginal warrior of the 1890s, was known to his tribe as a Jalgangurru, a magic man, due to his extraordinary skills and abilities.
'I, Jandamarra' which has just released, is available at numerous leading online retailers. Book launch attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of the work and to immerse themselves in Australia's Kimberley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.