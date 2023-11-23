More than $80 million from the NSW Government is hitting the bank accounts of regional councils, including that of Parkes for a new bridge at Graddle Creek at Tullamore.
The road project is among 29 that can now get underway to help improve freight connectivity and safety.
Just under $8 million ($7,993,655) has been allocated to realign and build a new bridge at Graddle Creek on the McGrane Way which is currently a narrow and dangerous causeway.
The government initially announced the funding in February this year.
It also followed the tragic death of a five-year-old child when a family car was swept off the flooded crossing in September last year. Another car was caught up in the waters just two hours later.
Funding deeds for projects that have met prerequisite qualifications have now been signed for Round 6 projects of the Fixing Country Roads Program.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said it means councils can soon access money to deliver vital freight-related road projects, with construction expected to start next year.
The program helps councils repair, strengthen, widen and improve strategic freight routes in regional NSW.
"The NSW Government provides funding to regional councils to deliver projects that enhance the capacity, access, efficiency and reliability of the road network to improve the movement of freight," Aitchison said.
"All these projects have been vital in helping achieve a more efficient and thriving NSW freight industry."
