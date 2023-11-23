Parkes Champion-Post
Funds soon to arrive for new bridge over Graddle Creek at Tullamore

By Newsroom
November 23 2023 - 11:00am
Parkes Shire Council will soon be able to access the nearly $8 million that was announced in February for a new bridge over Graddle Creek on The McGrane Way at Tullamore. Construction is expected to start next year. Picture supplied
More than $80 million from the NSW Government is hitting the bank accounts of regional councils, including that of Parkes for a new bridge at Graddle Creek at Tullamore.

