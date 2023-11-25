Count down to Christmas parade

The Parkes Christmas Parade and Carnival, a beloved community tradition, is on the horizon, promising an evening of joy and excitement for all.
This vibrant event is set to go ahead on December 1, the parade unites Parkes schools, music bands, community groups, local businesses, performers, and families in a jubilant celebration.
Expect to witness local schools parading alongside creatively adorned floats from enthusiastic businesses, all competing for the coveted prize sponsored by Totally Work Wear Parkes.
With an impressive surge in local support, Action Club President Don Jewell anticipates a record number of stalls brimming with community spirit.
Cooke Park will be abuzz with entertainment on the stage and a delightful array of food vendors.
The event will also spotlight local products, offering a splendid chance to showcase the diverse offerings of the Parkes community.
"Parkes Shire Council has again generously supported the Christmas parade," Don said.
"We encourage everyone to come along to support local talents and do some Christmas shopping. See you there."
