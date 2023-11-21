Parkes Champion-Post
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Spotlight's on combined schools troupe at Specfest

November 21 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Combined schools marimba troupe meet up in the Parkes East Public School Hall for their first combined rehearsal on their marimbas. Image supplied.
Combined schools marimba troupe meet up in the Parkes East Public School Hall for their first combined rehearsal on their marimbas. Image supplied.

A group of 48 primary school students from Parkes East, Grenfell and Bedgerabong Public Schools are preparing to hit the limelight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help