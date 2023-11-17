The program enables the players to learn the skills and knowledge of cricket through modified games. The strong contingent of 25 players are the next generation of Parkes cricket and it's pleasing to see their skills and abilities rapidly improving each week. Local based, representative cricket Maddie Spence has been doing a tremendous job coordinating the group along with Jake Dunn. The program will continue for the remainder of term 4 before playing some modified cricket matches in Term 1 of 2024.