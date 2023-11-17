Junior Cricket
Another great round of junior cricket was witnessed last week. The weekend kicked off with our Junior Blasters Program last Friday evening. The Junior Blasters Program is designed and coordinated for our players aged between 6 and 10 years.
The program enables the players to learn the skills and knowledge of cricket through modified games. The strong contingent of 25 players are the next generation of Parkes cricket and it's pleasing to see their skills and abilities rapidly improving each week. Local based, representative cricket Maddie Spence has been doing a tremendous job coordinating the group along with Jake Dunn. The program will continue for the remainder of term 4 before playing some modified cricket matches in Term 1 of 2024.
The U'12's competition consists of a slightly different format this season. Both Parkes & Forbes were only able to form one side each this season so competitive matches are being played every second Saturday morning.
On the non-competition weekends, Parkes Coach, Peter Yelland is working hard with the playing group on improving their knowledge and cricketing smarts. The group of players are focusing on running between the wickets, shot selection, field positioning along with the many other elements of cricket.
Each of the players have shown massive improvement in recent weeks and the coach is very pleased with their enthusiasm and commitment. Last Saturday morning, the match with arch-rivals Forbes was another sensational game. Forbes (100 runs) edged out Parkes (85 runs) by 15 runs in very enjoyable conditions at Keast Park. Both teams displayed excellent sportsmanship and respect including a pause to the match to recognise Remembrance Day. Local cricketer, Sam Hunt played the Last Post.
The highly anticipated U'14's match featuring Parkes & Condobolin was previewed as a must-watch game and it didn't disappoint. The match was played on the picturesque Woodward Oval under the beaming lights. Both teams consist of representative player and very talented aspiring cricketers.
Condobolin won the toss and jumped at opportunity to bat first on the Woodward deck. Jayden Kuun struck early with the first wicket as Condobolin were 1-0. Condobolin were able to quickly adapt to the Parkes bowling and put on 58 runs for the second wicket with Callum Porter (8 no), Myles Collis (14 no) & Eli Heffernan (20 no) all combining to score useful runs for the visiting team.
Parkes were able to slow the run-rate and collect several middle order wickets with Aiden O'Keefe (1/2), Jack Dunford (1/9), Saxon Guess (1/9) & Cooper Lynch (1/10) all getting their names engraved into the scorebook as wicket takers. Callan Venables (18), Riley Mantle-Bowden (9 no) & Zac Holloway (13 no) displayed strong batting late in the innings to enable Condobolin to post a highly competitive score of 5/130 off their allotted 25 overs. In reply,
Parkes lost an early wicket before Jayden Kuun (12) and Ari Albert (10) demonstrated some aggressive batting and accelerated the run-rate. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals for the local teams before the much improved, Saxon Guess batted with vigour and purpose to score 22 runs off 19 with two boundaries and two powerful sixes.
Caleb Drew (13 no), Aiden O'Keefe (16) and Alfie Rosser (10no) all batted well and made valuable contributions with the match in the balance. Parkes were eventually dismissed with a run-out on the last ball and the tie scores. Eli Heffernan took two wickets for Condobolin with the remaining wickets shared amongst the playing group.
Both teams should be commended for their efforts as the match was played in great spirit. Both teams are already enthusiastically awaiting the return match in Condobolin.
The U'17's match between Parkes and Forbes was postponed and will be rescheduled in the coming weeks. The mid-week rain resulted in Spicer Park not been available for a nigh match last Friday evening.
Upcoming Fixtures - Saturday, November 18
U'17's have the weekend off with a Bye.
U'14's travel to Forbes to take-on Forbes 2 at Grinsted Oval, first ball to be bowled at 8:30am
U'12's training morning at Woodward Oval, commencing at 8:30am
Senior Cricket
An undermanned, Cambridge Cats were defeated by Cowra Valleys at Spicer Park. Cambridge won the toss and elected to bat on a tricky Spicer Oval wicket. Cambridge lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 65.
Jackson Moodie and Ben Houghton shared majority of the wickets. Cowra took little time to chase the required run and record a dominant victory. Cowra will be looking to maintain this form as they host the ladder leading Parkes Colts this Saturday at Holman Oval.
Across town at Woodward Oval, Raptors took on Colts in a Pink Stumps match as part of the PINK-UP Parkes Activities. Raptors were successful in winning the toss and elected to bat first in warm conditions. Ben Coultas (56) and Harry Kennedy (38) got Raptors off to a great start putting on 81 valuable runs for the first wicket.
The tide then changed quickly with Raptors suffering a massive middle-order collapse and dismissed for 155 in 32 overs. Only Ryan Dunn and Jimmy Kuntze were able to reach double figures following the dismissals of Coultas & Kennedy. Ewan Moody bowled exceptionally well with great precision to record a five-wicket haul while Jock Yelland also claimed 3 wickets.
In reply, Colts were able to chase down the total with Jock Yelland finishing with an unbeaten half-century to top-off a great personal performance. Colts were strong victors with a 5-wicket victory and maintaining an unbeaten start to their 2023-24 campaign. Raptors will now turn their attention to their clash with Cambridge this weekend.
Senior Draw - Saturday, November 18,
Both matches to commence at 1pm
Raptors v Cambridge Cats at Woodward Oval
Cowra Valleys v Colts at Holman Oval, Cowra
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.