Friday, 17 November 2023
Top recognition for local artist Sean James Cassidy

November 16 2023 - 1:48pm
Botanist Sophie Lacey, Sean James Cassidy and President of the Australian Water Colour Institute David Van Nunen at the Lions Gate Lodge at the Royal Botanical Gardens Sydney for the institutes 100-year anniversary. Image supplied.
Local artist Sean James Cassidy has received an outstanding recognition by being invited to join the Australian Watercolour Institute (AWI). His nomination and subsequent induction, was a unanimous decision by the Institute based on the quality of his work.

