Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes community comes together to help vegetate Parkes Wetlands with plantings

By Newsroom
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been four planting events at the Parkes Wetlands since June, with volunteers, and community and industry groups joining forces to plant more than 3000 individual plants. Photo supplied
There has been four planting events at the Parkes Wetlands since June, with volunteers, and community and industry groups joining forces to plant more than 3000 individual plants. Photo supplied

Revegetation efforts have begun at the Parkes Wetlands with local volunteers, and community and industry groups joining forces to plant more than 3000 individual plants across the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.