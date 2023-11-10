Three people have escaped very serious injury after a ute towing a caravan collided with a B double truck on the Newell Highway on Thursday morning.
Police say a 75-year-old man driving the dual cab ute, towing the caravan, north on the highway between Parkes and Forbes appeared to have crossed into the path of a south-bound B double about 11.04am.
The 32-year-old driver of the B double swerved but impacted with the tray of the ute and destroyed the caravan.
Both vehicles ran-off the road into the table drain, police say, with the Newell Highway closed for about an hour.
The collision occurred roughly 800m from Back Yamma Road.
Emergency services arrived on scene not long afterwards.
Traffic was affected in both directions for a number of hours after the highway reopened.
The female passenger of the ute suffered an arm/wrist injury and the B double driver suffered a shoulder injury.
There was extensive damage to all vehicles.
