Two more country music musters left in 2023

Garry was supported by walkup artists Gary Hollier and Craig Manderson from Dubbo, our own Stephen R Cheney, Ann Penman from Lyndhurst, Bruce Toole from Forbes, a big welcome home to Elissa Massari who has been on tour in Outback Queensland, and how good was it to see Bob, Freda and Scotty Drinkwater drop in. While Freda and Scotty gave us a tune or two Bob regaled us with a few poems.