Two more country music musters left in 2023

Parkes & District Country Music Assoc Inc
Only two more Musters until the end of year. Where has it gone?
The next afternoon of Country Music will be held on Sunday, November 19 at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. Featured artist on the day will be well known "Lady of Country", Ann Penman from Lyndhurst who has been a regular entertainer and supporter of our club for many years.
The October Muster was well attended and the crowd was well and truly entertained by one of our favourite artists Garry Hemming from Forbes. Good to see dancers back on the floor during Garry's performance, and shadings of "pink" dotted throughout the room in support of "Pink up Parkes".
Garry was supported by walkup artists Gary Hollier and Craig Manderson from Dubbo, our own Stephen R Cheney, Ann Penman from Lyndhurst, Bruce Toole from Forbes, a big welcome home to Elissa Massari who has been on tour in Outback Queensland, and how good was it to see Bob, Freda and Scotty Drinkwater drop in. While Freda and Scotty gave us a tune or two Bob regaled us with a few poems.
Band duties were covered by Stephen, Brian, Pam and Craig. Many thanks, and as always thank you to everyone else who plays a part in bringing these Musters to you every month.
Don't forget we will be bringing you our Christmas Charity Muster on December 17 with proceeds going to Can-Assist.
Hopefully our calendar of events for 2024 will be ready for you to collect at the November Muster so make sure you pick one up when you collect your Newsletter.
Looking forward to hearing Ann Penman perform at the November 19th Muster and remember walk up artists of any genre are always welcome.
