It's cricket season: local competitions off to cracking start

The Parkes under 17's will be looking to re-group after a first-round loss to Condobolin last week. Parkes won the toss and elected to bat on the picturesque Woodward Oval. Both teams were eager to bat on the newly renovated pitch and thriving outfield. The opening pair of Zach Guy and Eamon Moody got Parkes off to a strong start with some great hitting before Jaren Blewit struck with the first wicket with the score standing at 1/22.

