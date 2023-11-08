Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

It's cricket season: local competitions off to cracking start

By Luke Nash
November 8 2023 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colts batsman Jock Yelland watched by square leg Nathan Tucker in their weekend game against Cambridge Cats. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Colts batsman Jock Yelland watched by square leg Nathan Tucker in their weekend game against Cambridge Cats. Picture by Jenny Kingham

It's hard to believe another cricket season has rolled around and what a start to the year it has been. Our junior and senior competitions have commenced along with our representative fixtures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.