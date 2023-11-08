It's cricket season: local competitions off to cracking start

It's hard to believe another cricket season has rolled around and what a start to the year it has been. Our junior and senior competitions have commenced along with our representative fixtures.
The junior competitions (Under 12's, 14's & 17's) consisting of teams from Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin is evenly contested. The competition has seen some exciting fixtures and some strong performances from our young cricketers.
The fixtures this coming weekend will see Parkes host a Friday night double header under lights. Parkes will host Forbes in the under 17's at Woodward and Condobolin will travel to Parkes with their clash with Parkes in the under 14's at Spicer Oval. Both night matches will commence with the red cherry swinging through the air from 6pm.
On Saturday morning, the weekend of rivalry will continue with Parkes hosting Forbes on Keast Park 2 (Bowling Club end) from 8:30am.
The Parkes under 17's will be looking to re-group after a first-round loss to Condobolin last week. Parkes won the toss and elected to bat on the picturesque Woodward Oval. Both teams were eager to bat on the newly renovated pitch and thriving outfield. The opening pair of Zach Guy and Eamon Moody got Parkes off to a strong start with some great hitting before Jaren Blewit struck with the first wicket with the score standing at 1/22.
A neat run-out from Condobolin saw Zach depart shortly after and Parkes were soon in some trouble at 3/26. Some resilient batting was displayed by the Parkes middle-order, but wickets fell at regular intervals and Parkes was dismissed for 55 after 13 overs. The wickets were shared amongst the Condobolin bowling line-up with consistent line and length displayed which caused plenty of headaches for the home team.
In reply, Condobolin started the run chase with a rapid start through Zac Grimmond (18 off 20 balls) and Hudson Cartwright (19 runs off 19 balls). Both openers hit classy shots with power as they made it difficult for an under-manned Parkes line-up. Condo only loss two wickets in their run-chase as they achieved a comprehensive 8 wicket victory. Both teams played the match in good spirits. Parkes will need to place this loss behind them, and they gear up for their round 3 fixture across arch-rivals Forbes.
The under 14's match between Parkes and Condobolin is shaping as a classic. Condobolin has recorded consecutive victories and Parkes has also shown great form in their two matches against Forbes. Both teams consist of representative players and an overflowing grandstand of spectators at Spicer Oval will be on-hand to watch this exciting fixture on Friday evening.
On the representative circuit, a strong contingent of Parkes juniors have been selected in the Lachlan representative sides that are currently playing in the Western Zone cricket competition across the U'12, U'14 and U'16 age divisions.
The under 12's Lachlan team suffered a round 1 defeat to Mudgee and will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they face-off against Orange.
In the U'14's competition Lachlan has had a pleasing start to their campaign with two solid victories. The Parkes players within the team have demonstrated some strong individual performances.
The most noteworthy performance was a hundred from Harry Yelland as he scored a 102 runs off 115 balls.
The Lachlan U'16's suffered a nail-bitting two loss in their first-round fixture against Dubbo. Parkes junior, Ewan Moody, nearly pulled off a heroic performance as he blasted 94 runs off 72 balls. The outstanding knock featured 15 boundaries and two sixes.
The senior competition is shaping as another thrilling season with some nail-biting results across the opening rounds of the competition.
Parkes Colts are currently top-of the table following an unbeaten start to the new season. Last weekend, Parkes Colts faced off against Cambridge Cats in a grand final rematch.
The points were shared as the match was brought to a sudden close as the skies opened.
In the other fixture, Cowra hosted Parkes Raptors at Holman Oval. Cowra won the toss and elected to send Raptors to the crease in what appeared to be a tricky batting wicket.
Much to the surprise of both teams, Raptors got off to a blistering start with Ben Coultas and Jimmy Kuntze hitting the Cowra bowling attack to all areas of the ground. Ben Coultas was dismissed for 48 (9 boundaries) in the 10th over as the score stood at 1/78.
Jimmy Kuntze and Myles Smith combined to post another 42 runs for the second wicket partnership. Jimmy Kuntze showed great class with bat with a series of stylish shots against a quality bowling line-up to score 62 before falling victim to Ben Houghton. Ben Houghton orchestrated a late batting collapse to claim 4/30 off eight overs and restrict Raptors to 185.
In reply, Cowra Valleys struggled in the run-chase as some tight bowling resulted in a continual flow of wickets. Ryan Dunn captured three wickets and received good support from Blake (1/15) & Myles Smith (1/9), Brad Parker (2/27) and Neil Cole (2/19).
Raptors recorded a 96-run victory to claim their first win for the season after two nail-bitting losses.
Parkes Cricket will turn Pink this weekend as part of the Pink-Up Parkes month that was recently held.
Players and spectators are reminded to wear a splash of pink this weekend as the association raises funds for the McGrath Foundation.
You can jump on-line and donate - https://www.pinkisthecolour.com.au/fundraisers/ParkesCricket/pink-stumps-day23
This Saturday in the senior competition - Colts will battle Raptors on Woodward and Cambridge Cats will host Cowra Valleys at Spicer Oval.
Both matches will commence at 1pm. It's sure to be an entertaining afternoon of cricket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.