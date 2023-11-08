First Prestige Triples bowls tournament a success

Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee opened up a 9-shot lead after 11 ends against Mal Porter and Rob Irving, and were in cruise control as they turned for home. However, Mike and the 'Goat' only won another 3 ends as mighty Mal and Village Mayor Irving re-discovered their consistency, for which they are highly regarded, winning 8 consecutive ends to lock up the scores at 18 each with one end left to play. Mike and Gary bowled 3 good draw bowls to out-last their fast-finishing opponents, with Team McPhee winning by 21 shots to 18.