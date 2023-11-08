Parkes Champion-Postsport
First Prestige Triples bowls tournament a success

By Marty Tighe
November 8 2023 - 2:19pm
The inaugural Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's Prestige Triples tournament was held on Saturday and Sunday. Twenty-six teams competed for a share of the $5100 prizemoney, in 2 bowl triples games over 16 ends, with three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.

