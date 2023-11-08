First Prestige Triples bowls tournament a success

The inaugural Parkes Bowling and Sports Club's Prestige Triples tournament was held on Saturday and Sunday. Twenty-six teams competed for a share of the $5100 prizemoney, in 2 bowl triples games over 16 ends, with three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
A terrific weekend of Bowls, friendship and camaraderie was enjoyed by local bowlers from both clubs, as well as visiting teams from Belrose, Dapto, Forbes, Manildra, Condobolin, Orange and Eugowra.
The team from Dapto - Steve Carlson, Rick McClelland and John Bonham finished first with 5 wins and a margin of 65; second place went to Steve Ryan, Tony Riordan and Tony Bright with 5 wins and a margin of 38; third place went to Col Hayward, Mal Porter and John Wright with 4 wins and a margin of 37. There were numerous raffle winners and lucky draw prize winners.
The Club would like to sincerely thank the major sponsors of the weekend, including: Allan Blatch from AA Blatch's; Jason Kennedy, who keeps your car clean at Kustom Autospa; Geoff Rice, Licensee/Auctioneer from AWN Langlands Hanlon; Col Fletcher Ford; Fulton Hogan; Blayney Cranes; The friendly team at Ray White Real Estate; Hunters Real Estate; Telescope Tyres, and Whites Electrical.
Special thank you and gratitude is also extended to the 'behind the scenes' volunteers and organisers, particularly John Carr and his committee of organisers, the volunteer ladies and gents preparing the meals, the lovely Kim on the scoreboard, and of course Mark and his assistants preparing the greens and Club surrounds. All bowlers also acknowledge the donations, assistance and co-operation of Club management and staff - thank you.
The success of this weekend augers well for the Parkes Prestige Triples to become an annual fixture on the Bowling calendar.
Twenty bowlers enjoyed five games of social pair on the top green last Thursday.
Ray Jones and Steve Ryan had a good game against Ian Simpson and Geoff Freeman with the margin never more than 3 shots between the 2 teams. The 16th end was decisive, as Ian and Geoff picked up 3 shots, creating a 6-shot margin, leading 16 shots to 10. The final score was not a true indication of closeness and competitiveness of the game, for the first 15 ends.
Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee opened up a 9-shot lead after 11 ends against Mal Porter and Rob Irving, and were in cruise control as they turned for home. However, Mike and the 'Goat' only won another 3 ends as mighty Mal and Village Mayor Irving re-discovered their consistency, for which they are highly regarded, winning 8 consecutive ends to lock up the scores at 18 each with one end left to play. Mike and Gary bowled 3 good draw bowls to out-last their fast-finishing opponents, with Team McPhee winning by 21 shots to 18.
Arthur Corbett and John Corcoran came up against a red-hot combination of big Jim Blake and Tony Riordan and struggled from the first end to the last. The yellow lead bowls from the lumbering Blake led the way for President Riordan to bowl the glory blue/green bowls, as they totally out-bowled 'ex-King' Arthur and the White Marlin Corcoran. Team Corcoran nearly made it to double figures!
The green bowls belonging to Club Champions and Life Members John Carr and Col Hayward were too good for Al Affleck and Col Mudie. Consistent line and length enabled John and Col to open up a good early lead, recording a big win over Al and deputy Village Mayor Col Mudie. The margins were only 2 to 3 shots for the first 11 ends, however Carr and Hayward then powered away to lead by 14 shots with 2 ends to bowl. Team Hayward won the game by 21 to 13.
George Bradley again used his bowling arm stick to great effect as he and John Ward gave Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe a good contest in the last game of the day. The 'stick wizard' Bradley and 'wicks' Ward were too slick early for Ron and Marty, leading for all but the last 2 ends of the game. Ron and Marty staged a come from behind win, to win by 15 shots to 12.
