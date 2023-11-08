What's happening in and around Parkes

Friday, November 10
Head to the Parkes Library at 4pm for a free author talk with Amanda Hampson, bestselling author of 'The Tea Ladies', a wickedly witty cosy crime novel set in Sydney in the swinging sixties. And of course a special afternoon tea. Call 6861 2309 to book!
Saturday, November 11
The Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club is hosting a League Legends Dinner at the Parkes Services Club on November 11. Enjoy dinner with league legends "The Big Marn" Darryl Brohman and Mark Geyer, while the auctions and raffles on the night will raise money for the club. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on 123 Tix.
Saturday November 11
The Returned and Services League of Australia, Parkes Sub Branch, will commemorate Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park from 10am to 12pm. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute's silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts.
Until November 12
Parkes artist Karen Ritchie is holding a solo exhibition called Natural Connections in the Coventry Room.
Saturday, November 18
Parkes Shire Council presents our next Saturday Sounds series, kicking off summer with Country Sounds at the Pavilion! Brace yourself for a stellar line-up featuring the incredible Raechel Whitchurch as our headliner, followed by sensational performances by Robbie Mortimer, Megan Woods - Music and Austen Logan Music. This is a free community event that promises to be a fun-filled evening with food and drink vendors, multiple jumping castles, creative face painting, and even a chance to dance the night away with some boot scootin'. Get ready to finish off with a bang through a breathtaking firework display! Tickets via: https://bit.ly/CountrySounds2023
Get ready to kick-off the festive season on Friday, December 1, with the Christmas Parade at 6pm via Short Street, Welcome Street and Clarinda Street. This will be followed by the Christmas Carnival in Cooke Park which includes a wonderful display of local market stalls and live entertainment. All market stalls are local to the Parkes Shire so come along and shop the magnificent local goodies our community has on offer.
Friday, December 1
Trundle is having a Christmas shopping night on Friday, December 1 from 3pm onwards. Shoppers from near and far are invited to join the Trundle community for a drink and a wander through their shops and stalls. There will be more than 20 businesses, artists and craftspeople open and operating over the afternoon/evening.
Tuesday, December 26
It's time to look after the blokes! It's time for the Testicle Test as in cricket, as Trundle hosts a Testicle Festival and a Super 8s cricket competition on Boxing Day, December 26 at Berryman Oval. Grab a team for a bit of fun in the sun while they raise money for a really important cause, the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Runs from 4pm until late and a barbecue and bar will be available (no BYO). People can start to donate now by scanning the QR code in the photo gallery above or by visiting fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/trundletesticlefestival.
