It's nearly 12 months since floodwaters inundated homes and swept away livestock in and around Parkes, and there are locals still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt, living in temporary accommodation or pods.
"You are not forgotten" was the message from local community organisations on Saturday, October 28.
St George's Anglican Church Parkes, Anglicare and the Parkes Action Club led an effort to bring some assistance to those affected - as well as a bit of fun for their families.
Delicious morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea were provided by Parkes CWA, Parkes Services Club and Parkes Que Club, with children also enjoying icy cold slushies.
There was face painting, pottery and a children's art space as well as plenty of shady places to sit.
Right through the event there was live local entertainment, music and dance, from local groups.
Potted plants and trees were available free of charge thanks to Craft Corner, and the team from Thread Together was there to help people find some new clothes.
Designers donate brand new clothing to this incredible organisation, which distributes free of charge in disaster-affected areas.
Above are just some of the scenes from the day.
