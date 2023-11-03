Parkes Champion-Postsport
Sisters Kim Evans and Jan McPhee win District Senior Triples with Maureen Miller

By Lea Orr
November 3 2023 - 3:16pm
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club was a sea of pink on October 24 as our lady bowlers raised $2000 for the McGrath Foundation and Di Green, our McGrath Breast Care Nurse.
Still fresh from their win in the District Open Pairs, Kim Evans & sister, Jan McPhee, have teamed up again in the District Senior Triples, along with Maureen Miller, to take out that championship as well! Congratulations girls, you've certainly done our club proud!

Local News

