Still fresh from their win in the District Open Pairs, Kim Evans & sister, Jan McPhee, have teamed up again in the District Senior Triples, along with Maureen Miller, to take out that championship as well! Congratulations girls, you've certainly done our club proud!
Closer to home, another round of the Club Singles has been played. Lorraine Baker came from behind to win her match against Merilyn Rodgers, 25 - 19.
Liz Byrne was too strong for Lynn Ryan in their duel. Congrats on your wins, ladies.
Through to the semis are Lorraine, Liz, Cherie & Rhona; to be played on or before November 21.
Today's gusty conditions did not suit the long ends, with many bowls copping a sand-bath!
Thank you, Ground Control for all your voluntary work! That's what you call Club Spirit! Three guys were on the job this morning!
In social bowls, Carol Reed/Robyn Morgan were on the come-back trail versus Wendy Hendry/Brenda Davies, but unfortunately ran out of ends to play, going down by 4.
On rink 12, Kim/Lea/Jan (sounds like a Chinese golfer!) had the measure of Gwenda C/Heather H/our Joanie, though the opposition made a come-back run at mid-match.
Melbourne Cup Day at the club next Tuesday, 7th Nov, play mixed bowls at 11am. All the fun of the Cup with sweeps, calcutta, best hat competition. Grazing table & a free drink all for $20. Names at the bar please by Nov 1. Speak to Shane! Can't wait to see HIS outfit on the day!
Hence, no social bowls next week.
