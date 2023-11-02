Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club gears up to host Prestige Triples event

By Gary McPhee
November 3 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT - It was a tight tussle between Mick Simpson and Greg Townsend in the Major Singles. RIGHT - Zone 4 senior pairs champions for 2023 Mark Dwyer and Brian Townsend, who now qualify for the state titles in March. Photos by Parkes Bowling and Sports Club
LEFT - It was a tight tussle between Mick Simpson and Greg Townsend in the Major Singles. RIGHT - Zone 4 senior pairs champions for 2023 Mark Dwyer and Brian Townsend, who now qualify for the state titles in March. Photos by Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

Next weekend the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club will be welcoming teams from all over NSW for their two day Prestige Triples 2 bowls tournament which has been sponsored by many local Parkes business houses who will have signage and recognition displayed over the two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.