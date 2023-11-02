On rink 4 Greg Townsend played a very determined Mick Simpson in a cracker of a game that could have been anybody's. In another very low scoring game Greg began to gain a lead on the 7th end holding a 4 shot lead before Mick found his mojo and reduced the lead to overtake Greg on the 26th end when he scored a 4. On the end of the game that mattered Greg played some great on shots to hold Mick off and gain the lead again on the last end with a 2 to win a very tight tussle 25/24.