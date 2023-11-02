Next weekend the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club will be welcoming teams from all over NSW for their two day Prestige Triples 2 bowls tournament which has been sponsored by many local Parkes business houses who will have signage and recognition displayed over the two days.
With a pool of prizemoney for the placegetters totalling $4050 there will be plenty of willing competition with first place being worth $2100 and placegetters down to fourth place. Those teams that do not gain a place go into the hat for a chance to win 5 lucky door prizes of their $210 entry money back.
Two major singles games were played on Saturday. On rink 3 Nathan Reynolds played Joanne Simpson in a 35 end game where only one 3 was scored throughout the game with 1's being the usual result on most ends. The game was neck and neck until the 27th end when Nathan held a 6 shot lead. Joanne fought back with 3 1 shot ends and a 3 to only go down 25/20.
On rink 4 Greg Townsend played a very determined Mick Simpson in a cracker of a game that could have been anybody's. In another very low scoring game Greg began to gain a lead on the 7th end holding a 4 shot lead before Mick found his mojo and reduced the lead to overtake Greg on the 26th end when he scored a 4. On the end of the game that mattered Greg played some great on shots to hold Mick off and gain the lead again on the last end with a 2 to win a very tight tussle 25/24.
In social bowls on Thursday 22 bowlers attended with the following results;
Ray Jones Bob Freeman and John Corcoran combined to defeat George Bradley Mal Porter and Geoff Freeman 23/17.
John Carr and Steve Ryan 21 were too good for Alan Affleck and John Wright 18.
On rink 4 John Ward and Brian Townsend 20 defeated Marty Tighe and village person Colin Mudie 16.
On rink 3 another village person and bowling table boss Rob Irving teamed with Ian Simpson to have a 17 all draw with Ron Hornery and Gary McPhee.
And the final game of the day Mick Valentine and President Riordan had a 26/22 win against Arthur Corbett and Colin Hayward.
On Saturday in social bowls George Bradley, Colin Woods and Brian Townsend were way too good with a 23 shot win over Ron Hornery Bob Freeman and Colin Mudie 9 shots.
In the only pairs game Colin Hayward and Steve Ryan 21 got over the line against their opponents Rhona Went and Geoff Freeman 18.
On rink 2 Ray Jones Mick Valentine and President Riordan 23 shots were victorious over Rob Irving John Carr and Steve Turner 20.
You do not have to be a member to play social bowls and everybody is welcome on both Thursdays and Saturdays by ringing 6862 1446 between midday and 12.30pm with games at 1pm.
