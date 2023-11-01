Parkes Champion-Post
Arts OutWest's annual Country Arts Support Program open to Parkes artists and projects

By Newsroom
November 2 2023 - 10:35am
Funding for artists or art projects, thanks to Arts OutWest's annual program
Applications close on November 9 for Arts OutWest's annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a small funding round supporting arts activities in the NSW Central West.

