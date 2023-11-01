Funding for artists or art projects, thanks to Arts OutWest's annual program

There were ten projects funded by CASP in the Central West in 2023 - ranging from a poetry performance in Yeoval to experimental music in Portland, a porcelain painting workshop in Condobolin, an album launch and an exhibition in Cowra, historic music brought back to life in Orange, Carillion tours in Bathurst, folk music concerts in Millthorpe, indigenous stories in a drone show in Grenfell, and a quirky audio storytelling project at Kandos Museum.