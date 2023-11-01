Funding for artists or art projects, thanks to Arts OutWest's annual program

Applications close on November 9 for Arts OutWest's annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a small funding round supporting arts activities in the NSW Central West.
CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to create or work on arts activities. Grants of up to $3000 are available.
"CASP funding is a valuable way to generate exciting and creative new arts activities in our communities," Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.
"This funding is about employing artists and making opportunities for people across our region to access a diverse range of arts and culture."
Funded activities could include (but are not limited to) arts or heritage based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen/film making, writing or composition, development of new work, tours or talks, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, experimental arts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events - as long as they have some element of public outcome.
"If you've got a great activity or project in mind, and the capacity to deliver it, we think you should apply," Ms Shead said.
"The projects funded in the 2023 round have be inspiring and full of creativity."
The funding is open to individuals, groups, not-for-profit organisations, arts businesses and councils in the local government areas of Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.
There is a total of $17,000 available in the 2024 round of funding.
There were ten projects funded by CASP in the Central West in 2023 - ranging from a poetry performance in Yeoval to experimental music in Portland, a porcelain painting workshop in Condobolin, an album launch and an exhibition in Cowra, historic music brought back to life in Orange, Carillion tours in Bathurst, folk music concerts in Millthorpe, indigenous stories in a drone show in Grenfell, and a quirky audio storytelling project at Kandos Museum.
Arts OutWest will run a second free online information session on Monday, November 6 at 5.30pm. Book via Eventbrite or the Arts OutWest website.
Applications close at 5pm on Thursday November 9. To apply you must discuss your idea with Arts OutWest before submitting an online application.
