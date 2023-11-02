Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Christian School students achieve platinum award and enjoy Flashback Friday mufti day

By Parkes Christian School
November 2 2023 - 12:30pm
Parkes Christian School held a mufti day with the theme 'Flashback Friday' so students were encouraged to come along dressed as someone from another time period. Photo by Parkes Christian School
Extraordinary achievement

Congratulations to Mila Ballantyne and Arabella McCutcheon from Parkes Christian School on being the first students to receive a platinum award this year.

