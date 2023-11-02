Congratulations to Mila Ballantyne and Arabella McCutcheon from Parkes Christian School on being the first students to receive a platinum award this year.
House points are given in recognition of academic achievements, citizenship, outstanding grades and active participation in all aspects of school life.
This achievement marks the first time any students have reached the milestone of accumulating 1000 individual house points.
At such an early point in the year, this accomplishment is nothing short of extraordinary. Well done girls
On October 20 PCS decided to have a Mufti Day for the whole school. The SRC was able to collect gold coins from students who had the privilege of not wearing uniform for the day in order to raise money for the school.
The theme of the day was 'Flashback Friday' so students were encouraged to come along dressed as someone from another time period. We had students from the 80s and 90s, from Medieval times, Ancient lands, and a group of Year 8 girls even came dressed as their dads from when they were back in high school!
It was a really fun day, and the SRC would like to thank everyone who donated a gold coin and helped raise money for the school.
MORE SCHOOL NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.