In C grade Michael Dellaca had been unbackable with the bookies and he indeed went on with the job, winning the last day with his 94, 1 ahead of Craig Dunn. The 4 round total of 374 was 12 shots in front Craig and he was crowned a worthy champion. In the net event Criag picked up some bounty with his 70 beating Michael and the fast finishing Chris Goodie (1 day out from his 60th birthday) on 74. Craig also celebrated the 4 round win with his 4 round net score 4 better than Michael.