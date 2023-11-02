2023 Club Championships Round 3 and 4
The serious end of the men's Terry Bros Furniture, Bedding & Floorcoverings event and the ladies Archwell Constructions, Mark Kelly, Lyn Davison, Parkes Services Club and ProKonnect event came on the weekend with 72 golfers participating in the Saturday round and 48 competing in the last round.
Once again, a big thanks to our sponsors for supporting the premier event for PGC golfers.
In the A grade scratch, Jack Elliott went into the last 2 rounds with a solid 6 shot lead and once more shot a 3 over 75 to basically sew-up the championship. Unfortunately, nearest rival Aaron Wilkie had a day to forget with an 86 off the stick. Jack came in first on Saturday with 2 other young guns chasing hard with Max Keith and Andrew Bourke both shooting 76's. In the net Andrew's 63 was 4 strokes in front of Max.
In B grade Simon Hogan indicated to the field that they would have to catch him with a very good 82 off the stick. Torin Hando and Beau Tanswell were both eager to show their wares with an 84 and an 85. All great rounds on the day. In the net Torin picked up the prize on a countback from Simon and Robert Norman with 69's, just beating Beau on a 70.
In C grade Michael Dellaca, like his old football days, had cut a swath through the field and only a collapse was going to stop him. Finne Latu found some form and posted a 91 to win the day by 5 shots from Shaun Bateson with Michael a further shot back. In the net event Matt Knighton shot a 69, with Finne a stroke back.
The ladies A grade scratch 3rd round Catherine Coates continued her march to glory with an 83 to again win the day with Anita Medcalf on 95 and Kris Smith on 96. In the net event Anita turned the tide on Catherine and Kris by a stroke with her 78.
In the ladies B grade Leone Stevenson was again proving unstoppable with her 98 beating home Kaye Jones by 1 and Cath Kelly by 3. In the net event Leone again got the photo finish with her 75 nudging out Kaye and Cath by a stroke.
In the ladies C grade Kaye Inglis really enjoyed the course conditions firing a 98 9 in shots in front of Sue Holman who'd been chasing hard. In the net Kaye managed to lead the field in with 69 in front of Sue on 75.
The overall ladies day winner was the reinvigorated Kaye Inglis with a 69 net.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Lindsay Elliott at 206cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Lindsay Elliott at 146cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Scott McKenzie at 31cm, the Harvey Norman 11th Nym Dziuba at 54cm, and the 17th by Simon Hogan at 452cm. The lucrative 4th hole was won by Simon Hogan at 231cm this week.
Ball winners were Max Keith 67, Robert Norman, Nym Dziuba 69, Beau Tanswell, Scott McKenzie, Jeremy Clarkw 70, Wayne Tucker, Jenny Hoy, Luke Clarke, Blake Parker 72.
In the Captain verse President this week was a 171 to 164.
Round 4 was contested on Sunday with all players looking to finish off in style.
In the A grade scratch event, it was good to see some of the prominent A graders show some form with Anthony Riach leading the way with his 73 with Myles Smith hitting a 74, Michael Thomas playing his best golf on the new course layout with a 76, Blake Smith a 78 and Max Keith and Ryall Harrison 79's.
Although Jack Elliott misfired with an 82 he did win the Champs handsomely by 12 strokes on 306 from Aaron Wilkie. Both these players will be representing the LVDGA in Country Week in November.
Michael Thomas' 64 net was a show stopper and he led home Anthony on 67, with Ron Hetherington and Peter Bristol getting a 68 haul. Andrew Bourke was 5 strokes the most consistent and his 279 was 5 better than Max Keith over the 4 rounds.
In B grade it was the old warhorse Mick Smith who scored an 83 to take out the day and also chew into Simon Hogan's lead with Simon 5 back, but it wasn't enough with Simon prevailing by 3 over the 4 rounds from Mick. Mick reversed the outcome in the net event with his 68, 5 better than Trevor Chatman on the day, and another 1 back to Rob Staples and Lindsay Elliott. Mick's 4 round total of 283 was 6 better than Simon.
In C grade Michael Dellaca had been unbackable with the bookies and he indeed went on with the job, winning the last day with his 94, 1 ahead of Craig Dunn. The 4 round total of 374 was 12 shots in front Craig and he was crowned a worthy champion. In the net event Criag picked up some bounty with his 70 beating Michael and the fast finishing Chris Goodie (1 day out from his 60th birthday) on 74. Craig also celebrated the 4 round win with his 4 round net score 4 better than Michael.
In the ladies A grade scratch Catherine Coates hammered the final nail in the coffin with another excellent 81 to take out the day and win the A grade championship easily. It is a real bonus for PGC to have a lady golfer of this calibre in our ranks. Anita Medcalf had her best round of the Champs to come in 2nd overall. Kris Smith again was the best in the net event with a 67 followed in by Anita on a 70.
In the ladies B grade Kaye Jones fired an 93 to beat home Leone Stevenson in round 4 but Leone's consistency gave her a 6 shot win in the Championships from Kaye. In the net Kaye recorded a 70 and Leone a 71 giving Leone a 7 stroke win over Kaye. An excellent championship for Leone and giving her the best golfing outcome to date.
In the ladies C grade Kaye Inglis fired a 100 the same score as Sue Holman in the last round to be a clear 10 stroke winner for the Champs. This was a credit to Kaye's determination over the 4 rounds. In the net Sue recorded a 4 stroke win with her 68 over Kaye giving her the 4 round win with a score of 294, 3 clear of Kaye.
The overall ladies winner on the day was Kris Smith with a 67 net.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were -The Idlerite 1st by Max Keith, the 4th Griffins Leading Edge was Ben Howard at 207cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Max Keith at 68cm, the Harvey Norman 11th Jake Thompson at 228cm, and the 17th by Jake Thompson at 275cm. The lucrative 4th hole was won by Ben Howard at 207cm.
Ball winners were Myles Smith, Ron Hetherington, Peter Bristol 68, Blake Parker, Blake Smith, Wayne Powter 70 and Max Keith 71.
This week is the November Monthly Medal proudly presented by Telescope Tyres and Batteries / Hankook Masters with the daily sponsor being PGC Bar Staff. It is also the Final of the Medal of Medals with Sponsor Parkes Betta Home Living, Final of the Putter of Putters with Sponsor Griffins Leading Edge. In the Ladies it is a 2 Sticks and a Putter with Sponsor Helen Clark.
