Tools a target as Parkes Police deal with several thefts

Parkes Police have been dealing with a number of thefts and break and enters in town over the week, as well as a pursuit.
Officers are investigating two separate offences at an equipment hire business that happened within a day of each other. An attempted break and enter and a break, enter and steal occurred on October 27 and 28.
A vehicle stolen from Mimosa Road in Parkes, which was later recovered, also had its tools stolen over the night of October 29. A second theft from a motor vehicle occurred at another premises in Mimosa Road.
"Power and other tools are the items being stolen from worksites and the rear of utilities," Parkes Police Officer in Charge Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said.
"Police have made an arrest in respect to some of these offences and continue to investigate the other matters."
Meanwhile police attempted to stop a silver Ford sedan about 4.30am on October 23 that then failed to stop and travelled in excess of the posted speed limit throughout various streets in Parkes. Police lost sight of the vehicle and inquiries are continuing to identify the vehicle and occupants.
"We are seeking anyone with information relating to these offences or the whereabouts of stolen property to contact Crime Stoppers or Parkes Police on 6862 9999," Chief Inspector Rayner said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.