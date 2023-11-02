Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
Community

Michael McCormack's Christmas Card Design competition is on again

By Newsroom
November 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack received more than 1300 entries in last year's competition and is calling for entries for 2023. Photo supplied
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack received more than 1300 entries in last year's competition and is calling for entries for 2023. Photo supplied

While it may seem a little early to be talking Christmas cards but time is needed to find the perfect design and have it printed for the festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.