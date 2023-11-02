Parkes Champion-Postsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Parkes Railway Bowling Club held its presentation bowls and awards presentation

By Contributed
November 2 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Ramsay from the Railway Bowling Club when he competed in the club's Champagne Triples. Photo by Christine Little
Luke Ramsay from the Railway Bowling Club when he competed in the club's Champagne Triples. Photo by Christine Little

Railway bowls

The Board of Directors would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Judith and the entire Phillips Family on the sad passing of Garry. Garry was associated with the Parkes Railway Bowling Club for a long time and will be sadly missed. RIP Garry!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.