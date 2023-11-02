The Board of Directors would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Judith and the entire Phillips Family on the sad passing of Garry. Garry was associated with the Parkes Railway Bowling Club for a long time and will be sadly missed. RIP Garry!
On Wednesday, October 25, 28 players turned out for social bowls.
Winners were Col Mudie and Wally Grant winning 20+27. Runners-up were Bob Freeman and Warren Watson winning 17+10. Third Place was Ray Griffith and Phil Barnard winning 16+9.
Marble 6 came out and the Margins were 1, 2, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 27. Which means Helen Clark, Mike Valentine, George Greenhalgh and Alan Affleck win $15 each and the jackpot this week starts at $34.
On Thursday, October 26 we had the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs, Thursday evening barefoot bowls. 36 players hit the green for some twilight action. Winners on the night were SAC Balls, Railway Rhinos, Peak Performance, Unbelievable, Swingin' T*ts and Smitencream.
On Saturday, October 28 we had our annual presentation day bowls. 36 players contested 3 games of Turnaround Triples 8 ends each.
Winners on the day were Mick Furney, Pauline Currey and Juicy Daley with 3 wins +25. Runners-up were Myra Townsend, Wally Grant and Paul Lewin with 3 wins +21. Third place went to Gene Rapp, Jan Griffith and Warren Watson with 2 wins +6.
On Saturday night we had our presentation night. Thank you to all that helped with the set up and organising, it is very much appreciated. Special mention to Lisa and staff in the kitchen and Jo and staff behind the bar not just for the night but all year, thank you!
What a night it was, we sat down for an amazing roast meal and after handing out all the trophies to the deserved winners we all kicked back to the tunes of the great Michael Green and one of our very talented new members Daryl Byrne. Thanks boys for the great music, we will be doing that again.
Winners on the night were:
Bowler of the Year: Tony Bright.
Rookie of the Year: Phil Barnard.
Club Person of the Year: Dawn Parker.
Major Singles Club Champion: Tony Bright.
Major Pairs Winners: Gene Rapp and Junior Thorne.
Club Triples: Marty Fitzpatrick, Mick Furney and Tony Bright.
Club Fours: Joey Van Opynen, Neil Riley, Jake Brown and Paul Kirwan.
Minor Singles Winner: Chris Dunn.
Minor Pairs Winners: Marty Fitzpatrick and John Corcoran.
Handicap Pairs Winners: John Chew and Sam Teague.
Club Championships
In the Major Singles Steve Clegg played Phil Barnard. It was a game of singles early with Cleggy picking up singles on the first two ends, Barn fought back with a singles and Cleggy grabs another single and after 4 ends its 3-1 Cleggy.
Barn put the foot down and won 4 of the next 5 ends with multiples, a 4, two 3's and a 2, whilst only dropping a single and its now 13-4 to Phil after 9 ends. Cleggy fires back with a single and a 3, before dropping two singles and its 15-8 after 13 ends.
Cleggy keeps pushing to pick up a pair of 2's on the next 2 ends, Barn grabs a single n 16 and Cleggy another 2 on end 17 and the score is now 16-14 to Phil and it's game on. Barn secures a couple of singles on ends 18 and 19 but Cleggy has more to say with a single and a 2 on the next 2 ends and cuts the margin to 1 shot at 18-17 on 21 ends.
Barn grabs a 2 and hits 20. Cleggy doesn't panic and goes 2, 3, 2 on the next 3 ends and takes the lead for the first time since the 4th end at 24-20 on end 25. Barn fires up and snatches back a 3 and a 2 to finish the game 25-24 and what a great game it was.
More Major Singles fun with new bowler Shawn Dunn taking on evergreen Shane Hodge. Shane dominated the start and lead 7 nil after 4, Shawn rallied with a single but then dropped a 4 and a single and its 12-1 after 7. Shawn won the 8th end with a 2, Shane fires back with a pair of singles and it's 14-3 after 10. Shawn grabs another 2 before dropping another 4 and a single, he pumps up with a 3 but Shane's consistency shines through as he runs away from there with a nice 25-8 win.
In more Major Singles Terry Clothier played Paul Lewin. Lewi started with a 3 on the first end and Terry picked up a single in the second end. Lewi then puts 2 singles together before Terry grabs a single himself and its 5-2 after 5 ends. Lewi picks up a 2 and Terry a single, Lewi a 2 and Terry a single and now it's 9-4 after 9 ends. Lewi puts 2 singles together before Terry fires back with a 2 and a 3 on the next 2 ends and its 11-9 after 13 ends. Lewi runs away with the next 9 ends and the game winning 25-9.
In the Major Pairs Chris Harrison and Darryl McKellar played Graham Cole and Peter White. Chris and Darryl got a great start lead 6 nil after 5 ends. Graham and Pete fire back straight away with a 5, a single and a 3 and after 8 ends it's 9-6. Chris and Darryl level it up on the next end with a 3, then a 5, a pair of 3's and a single and the score is now 21-9 after 13 ends.
Graham and Pete aren't done with though and rally to take the next 7 ends but could only manage one multiple and now the score is 21-17 with one end to play. Graham and Pete were holding until Chris sat the jack in the ditch and Darryl drew one to it for 2 shots and the game 23-17.
This week we have the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursdays, November 2 at 6pm. Names in half an hour prior to start times please. As usual loan bowls are available and everyone is welcome to come have a roll.
We are hosting the sectional rounds for the NSW State Mixed Pairs this weekend, starting at 8:30am Saturday, November 4. There will not be any social bowls on Saturday. If you would like a game then please take a look at the triples tournament on at the Town Club on Saturday.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Cold and blustery conditions greeted the 31 veteran golfers who took part in last week's twin-towns competition at Parkes where Forbes' John Milton was a comfortable winner of the 18-hole event.
Milton scored a solid 39 points to win the day from Parkes' Dale Stait who carded 37 point followed by the consistent Joe Davies from Parkes and Forbes' Andrew Grierson who shot even par rounds of 36 points.
The twin-towns shield was a nail-biter with Parkes getting the decision206 points to Forbes' 205.
Parkes also dominated the nearest-to-pins with Rob Staples and Joe Davies winning the A and B grades respectively on the first hole and Nym Dziuba the A grade winner on the 11th hole.
The ball sweep went to 33 points with the winners as follows: 35 points- Rob Staples and John Pearce (P) and Kim Herbert (F); 34 - Rob Lea (P) and Ted Morgan Forbes; 33 - Michael Lynch, John Dwyer, Nym Dziuba andTom Delmenico (P).
Both the Parkes Golf Club and veteran members would like to pass on their condolences to the family of popular long-time member Garry Phillips who passed away last week. Garry was a former board member and club captain.
A celebration of Garry's life will be held at a graveside service at the Parkes lawn cemetery on Friday, November 3, at 10am.
- John Dwyer
Last weekend saw 8 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road 6km west of the main street and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 500 points. It was very difficult shooting conditions with the wind continually changing from S/W to N/W without warning.
TARGET RIFLES 25m 50m TOTAL
David Tanks 250 245 495.
Brian Drabsch 250 244 494.
Steve Mitchell 248 239 487.
John Davis 241 245 486.
Luke Frecklington 249 234 483.
FIELD RIFLES
Steve Westcott 248 236 484.
John Maddison 245 235 480.
John Smeaton 246 230 476.
Our next shoot will be at 10am Sunday 5/11/2023 and it will be a feral animal target.
- Brian Drabsch
