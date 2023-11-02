In more Major Singles Terry Clothier played Paul Lewin. Lewi started with a 3 on the first end and Terry picked up a single in the second end. Lewi then puts 2 singles together before Terry grabs a single himself and its 5-2 after 5 ends. Lewi picks up a 2 and Terry a single, Lewi a 2 and Terry a single and now it's 9-4 after 9 ends. Lewi puts 2 singles together before Terry fires back with a 2 and a 3 on the next 2 ends and its 11-9 after 13 ends. Lewi runs away with the next 9 ends and the game winning 25-9.