Outside the world of fine art, Brenda has spent much of her career in the animation industry. From her first job as an assistant animator in 1975, Brenda has gone on to work on notable productions such as the pioneering live-action/animated feature Who Framed Roger Rabbit, long-running children's television staple Sesame Street and spent three years as the Overseas Animation Director for Mike Judge's popular animated sitcom King of the Hill.

