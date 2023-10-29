Parkes Champion-Post
Home/Comment
Letters

Letter to the Editor: Aussies, are we losing identity?

By Lorenzo Berry
October 30 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter: Aussies, are we losing identity?
Letter: Aussies, are we losing identity?

'True Blue', John Williamson raises the important question, "Are we losing our sense of identity as Australians?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.