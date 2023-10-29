Letter: Aussies, are we losing identity?

'True Blue', John Williamson raises the important question, "Are we losing our sense of identity as Australians?"
True Blue reveals the values that describe and unite, at least at one time, Australia.
Values such as comradery, resilience, a fair go - even if we must battle to get one.
A battle that was fought against the elements, our climate, but not against one another, for we stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity to defend the Australian way of life.
But are we now being sold out?
Freedom of speech is being eroded, wholesale (or retail) adoption of customs and practices that do not resonate with what it means to be Australian.
Halloween would ask us to demand treats from one another or else suffer the consequences of some prank, whose origins are found in desires to appease malevolent spirits which most Australians don't believe in anyway.
Are we changing so rapidly that we are not pausing to reflect on what shapes our identity? Or are we prepared to sacrifice identity for money or for popularity?
True Blue, is a call to understand who we are, only then are we able to express that meaningfully through our work, through our leisure, and through our culture.
Being True Blue was preserved through the embodiment of our values by if not all, then by the majority within our community. The very fact we struggle to adhere, to articulate and describe what it means to be Australian is a testament to the fracturing we are experiencing within our society.
I would suggest that the remedy is to be found in a compelling vision.
The Bible describes what we are witnessing when it declares that the people perish when there is no vision (Prov 29:18).
The solution lies within reach of us all, for it is about a choice in how we live. Will we choose to live by the values and traditions that shaped us? Will we choose to be a fair dinkum mate - even if it means telling it straight, that we are heading the wrong way?
Lorenzo Berry, pastor, Seventh-day Adventist Church Parkes
