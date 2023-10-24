On Saturday, October 14 the Central West Car Club held it's annual Charity Show and Shine at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.
This year was their 17th event with motorbikes as the feature vehicle and a total of 33 motorbikes of various types on show. That on top of 153 cars, seven trucks and even a few tractors for people to enjoy.
Show organisers Jo Hemming and Jeff McClurg said they were very pleased with the event.
"This year was our first year running the show, and with a great team of helpers and a good starting base from the previous coordinator, we reckon it was a great success," Jeff said.
"The weather was perfect. We had live music from Michael Green, a busy canteen and a few market stalls and even a mobile barber doing haircuts and beard trims for the men."
As well as providing great entertainment for the community, the car show helps to raise money for charity - this year being Parkes Can Assist.
Jo and Jeff would like to sincerely thank their major sponsors, Parkes Tyrepower and Kustom AutoSpa in Parkes, plus their associate sponsors Shannons Insurance and Littlewoods Smash Repairs.
"Without them and the fees from our amazing entrants, we couldn't run the event and support such a worthy cause," Jeff said.
The date for next year has already been set for Saturday, October 19 with the feature vehicle being utes so enthusiasts, keep that date in mind and start prepping your vehicles for another exciting event.
More details about the CWCC can always be found on their website centralwestcarclub.com or follow them on Facebook.
Best Classic Bike - Ian Cowle from Parkes, 1973 Hodaka.
Best Modern Bike - Peter McConnell, 2001 Kawasaki.
Best Custom Bike - Scott Allen, 2017 Harley Davidson Dyna.
Top Sedan - Rod Duff, 1971 HG Holden Kingswood.
Top Ute - Jo Hemming from Forbes, 1964 EH Holden.
Top Van/Wagon - Rick Bakewell, 1974 HJ Holden Van.
Top Coupe - Aleta Pay from Parkes, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
Top Hot Rod/Rat Rod - Jason Kennedy from Parkes, 1950 Ford Single Spinner chopped coupe.
Top survivor - Jeff Magnoli, 1963 EH Holden Special sedan.
Best Truck - Graeme Hoy from Parkes, 1955 Mack.
Best Display/Combo - George Briffa, 1971 Ford Fairmont GS station wagon.
Encouragement Award - Mick Beuzeville from Parkes, 1964 XM Falcon station wagon.
Tyrepower Sponsor's Choice - Gordon Dixon, 1978 Ford Falcon van.
Kustom AutoSpa Sponsor's Choice - Scott Helm from Parkes, 1959 XW Ford GT sedan.
Shannons Sponsor's Choice - Chrissy Fressard, 1992 GMC Vandura van.
Littlewoods Smash Repairs Sponsor's Choice - Bernard Dewar from Dubbo, !977 HX Holden sedan.
Entrants Choice - Henry Parry, 1967 HR Holden sedan.
Committee Choice - Mick Beuzeville from Parkes, Stationary Engines.
Aidan Ashcroft Memorial - Steve Naden, 1972 XA Ford Falcon sedan.
Vehicle of Show - Ian Allen from Parkes, 1939 Chevrolet Sports Coupe.
