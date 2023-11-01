Lions Christmas cakes on sale now in Parkes and Forbes

Can you sense Christmas yet?
Believe it or not, the festive treats are arriving with Lions Christmas cakes and puddings now available in Forbes and Parkes.
These Australian made cakes and puddings are made to Lions' traditional recipe every year and they're a favourite for many.
You don't have to wait for December, this is one thing you can organise for Christmas now!
These goodies are not only delicious, they're the major fundraiser for our Lions clubs and Forbes and District Lions president Neil Lambert assures us the proceeds are put to excellent use in our community and all over the world.
Cakes and puddings are available at Forbes Shire Council and NRMA in Forbes and Parkes.
The prices are:
Lions help local students attend Riding for the Disabled in Young; installed hearing loops to help hearing-impaired children in our schools; support students with disabilities attending Lions' amazing accessible Camp Licola in Victoria and so much more.
They also offer programs like Lions Youth of the Year.
Their newest project, the Children's Eyesight Screening Program, is seeing primary students assessed for any visual issues.
About one quarter of students are being referred on to an optometrist from this program.
With the support of Lions internationally our Forbes and District Lions have provided more than $120,000 in assistance to flood-affected families since the November 2022 disasters.
Our local Lions club continues to distribute disaster relief to those affected by the flood events of November 2022.
You can contact Peter Bright on 0419463803 to find out more: you will need your Disaster Registration (DD) Number for your application.
