From morning and afternoon teas and lunches to bowls days, pink croquet and even pink dragon boating, Parkes' businesses and community and sporting groups were in full support of the Pink Up Parkes campaign throughout October.
The Parkes Dragon Boat Club was among the first to host a pink event with a pink paddle day and morning tea on October 8.
Parkes Croquet Club had pink croquet on October 14 and certainly brought along some pink power with them when it came to dressing up and decorating.
"Didn't our courts look fabulous! And didn't the players look spectacular at Pink up Parkes croquet!" the club wrote on its Facebook page.
"Can't wait to do it all again next year!
"All of us at Parkes Croquet love to support our community and it is a pleasure to raise funds for such a great cause as [the] McGrath Foundation."
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club held another ladies pink bowls event on October 24 and raised $2000 for the McGrath Foundation in the process.
Ron Dunford Chemist held a fundraising morning tea on October 27 where they raised $756.
"Such a massive thank you to all our customers for coming in and supporting us, and getting behind us to raise money for this worthy cause," the chemist said on its Facebook page.
"The morning tea would not have been successful without the incredible team of staff here at Dunford's who baked up some delicious treats for everyone to enjoy."
Parkes Shire Council also had a pink morning tea on October 25 and Parkes RSL Auxiliary members dress in pink for their October luncheon at the Parkes Services Club on October 28.
