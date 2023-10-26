Parkes Champion-Postsport
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club ladies raise $2000 for McGrath Foundation and their breast care nurses

October 26 2023
Parkes Bowling and Sports Club members and breast cancer survivors Carmel Murray, Audrey Jones, Helen Heraghty, Sandra Priest, Kim Evans and Ann Murray. Photo by Jenny Kingham
Women's bowls

Our world was viewed through rose-tinted glasses on Tuesday morning - the pinkish glow began inside the club and erupted into full breasties best blush pink on the greens!

