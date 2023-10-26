Our world was viewed through rose-tinted glasses on Tuesday morning - the pinkish glow began inside the club and erupted into full breasties best blush pink on the greens!
Well done, all the ladies who supported our PINK Breasties Brunch for Breast Cancer Bowling Day! We welcomed visitors from the Manildra, Forbes and Railway clubs.
Forty-eight shapely bowlers turned out to enjoy our favourite game and a special brunch and frivolities to follow.
We were blown away by the fantastic attendance, the generosity of members and players, Ground Control preparing both greens and the many sponsors of this day.
Thank you, Forbes Women's BC, for the incredible hamper for the raffle, fittingly won by Tanya Elsey of Forbes club! Minor winners were Chris Cox, Di H and Joan S. Lucky chicks!
We would never have raised anywhere near the $2155 total without the generosity of sponsors - Little Black Dress, Kindred Spirit Beauty Lounge, Betta Electrical, Butta Beef Butchery, Parkes Newsagency and Worklocker Parkes.
Thanks must go to our ladies for donations towards the delish "brunch" and various items for the auction, prizes and cash donations. The goodwill in our club was tangible on Tuesday! Thanks Shane, our fave bar person, for joining in the fun!
Winners of the bowls were Team Baker - Lorraine/Robyn/Carmel, with Team Ryan - Judy N/Maureen B/Lynn a close second. Carmel also skittled the poor spider, dressed up in pink bra and all (the spider, not Carmel!)
Kim gave an inspiring and humorous informal talk about her journey through breast cancer, stressing the importance of our breast care nurses, especially Di Green. Keep up that vital work, Di!
Kim went on to prove her fitness by conducting the auction, as only KimmE can!
Next week, the quarter final of the Club Singles will see:
Minor singles nominations are open - eligible ladies, please put your name down!
Brenda has received the new club shirts' order; if you have ordered a shirt, please see her, cash in hand!
Melbourne Cup Day at the club on Tuesday, November 7, play mixed bowls at 11am. All the fun of the Cup with sweeps, calcutta, best hat competition, grazing table and a free drink all for $20. Names at the bar please by November 1.
Next Trading Table will be Christmas theme on November 21.
December 5 - Ladies Christmas Party - catered.
December 10, Sunday, Bowlers Christmas Party - fun morning of bowls and catered Christmas lunch @ $25 pp. Names down at the bar by December 1. All members are invited!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, October 31, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested ladies always welcome!
Milk N Mats Roster: Maureen Miller.
- Lea Orr
We had 22 players for social bowls on Wednesday, October 18.
Winners were Ray Griffith and John Corcoran winning 15+10. Runners-up were Ash Baker, Doug Fletcher and Wally Grant winning 14+1. Marble 14 came out and the Margins were 1, 1, 3, 6 and 10. The jackpot this week is $66.
Only 8 bowlers played social bowls on Saturday, October 21. Winners were Chris Dunn and Dave Johnson winning 10+4. Runners-up were Zach Byrnes and John Chew winning 10+3.
Zone Championships
Over the weekend we hosted the Zone Reserve Pairs, with 9 teams representing our club. After the first round of knockout we headed into the Quarter Finals with 6 of the 8 teams from the Railway.
Only 3 teams made it onto the Semi Finals on Sunday morning and they were Marylin and Darren Seton from Condobolin to play Junior Thorne and Geoff Leonard and Doug Miller and Luke Ramsay to play Graham Turner and Pissy Peisley.
Junior and Geoff had a nice win 19-10 and Graham and Pissy had a very close win 18-16. Leaving Junior and Geoff and Graham and Pissy to fight it out on Sunday afternoon.
Graham and Pissy got off to a dream start winning the first 2 ends with a single and a 6. Junior and Geoff picked themselves up a single and a pair of 2's in the next 3 ends and the score is 7-5 after 5 ends. With these games contested over 18 ends the pressure is on from the get go.
Graham and Pissy knuckle down for a 3 and a 4 and it's 14-5 after 7 ends. Junior and Geoff grab a 2 and a single before dropping a 2 and the score is 16-8 after 10 ends. Junior and Geoff fire right back with a 2 and a 5 leaving the score at 16-15 after 12, but they aren't done with and continue their run with a 4 and a single to take the lead for the first time in the match and it's 20-16 after 14 ends.
Graham and Pissy rally hard and pick up a 2 and a single to get back within one shot with 2 ends to play but Junior and Geoff proved too strong picking up singles on both ends and winning the game 22-19.
Junior and Geoff will now play in the Zone Final on Saturday, November 18 for a spot at the State Finals. We wish them the best of luck.
We had 2 teams representing the club in the Zone Senior Pairs at the Town Club but unfortunately our best place was the Quarter Finals.
We also had one team represent the Club in the Zone Open Pairs at Dubbo Macquarie, however they lost in the first round.
Nominations for the Zone Singles close on Sunday 29th October, there is a sheet on the board in the club.
Club Championships
We only had the one game last week and that was in the Major Pairs where Paul Kirwan and Jake Brown played Blake Strudwick and Dave Johnson. Paul and Jake got off to a good start with a 3 on the first end.
Blake and Dave picked up a single and a 2 on the next 2 ends and it's 3-2 after 3 ends. Paul and Jake won the next 4 ends and it's 8-2 after 7. Blake and Dave managed a single on the next end but Paul and Jake took over from there winning 10 of the last 12 ends and only dropping 2 singles to win the game 31-5.
Power Play Pairs
Our Thursday night barefoot bowls comp kicked off last week with 24 bowlers. The four winning teams were Geoff, Phil and Coop, Joey, Jake and Lorraine, Junior, Lewi and Blake and Paul T, Pat and Greg. It's all on again this Thursday at 6pm. Thanks to the Parkes Services Club.
This week the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs on Thursday, October 26 at 6pm. We have our annual presentation day/night on Saturday, October 28, with bowls starting at 1pm in club colours.
In the club on Friday, October 27 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($50), joker draw ($1450), the Bistro serving their amazing meals from 6pm and the sensational sounds of Karaoke by Alice from 8pm.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
- Paul Lewin
Fifty-four veteran golfers from the Lachlan Valley Association gathered in Forbes last Thursday for their monthly 18 hole competition, while players who qualified for the NSWVGA District Medal had other reasons to post a good round.
Virginia Drogemuller from Grenfell showed the 'boys' how to play taking home the medal with a round of 34 points.
Scores in the association competition were extremely close with count-backs required in both grades where Parkes players took home three of the four placings.
In A grade it was big hitting Peter Bristol who found touch to win with 38 points on a count-back from Forbes' Ted Morgan who has graced the trophy table half a dozen times since returning from holidays.
It was all Parkes in B grade with John 'Joe' Davies spruiking his 37 points to win on a count-back from John Dwyer who had his three-wood firing on all cylinders.
Parkes also dominated the nearest-to-pins with Michael Lynch the closest in B grade on the ninth hole and Lindsay Elliott and Gordon Pritchard - who claimed his first ever prize at Forbes - won the A and B grades respectively on the 18th hole. Forbes' Don McKeowen was the A grade winner on the ninth hole.
In the Coles-Miller Shield for the best three scores from each club, Parkes and Forbes shared top billing with 112 points followed by Condobolin on 102, Grenfell 96 and West Wyalong 88.
The ball sweep went to 33 points and winners from Parkes and Forbes were: 37 points - Peter Barnes and Steve Uphill (F); 36 - Geoff Drane (F); 35 - Robert Lea (P) and John Milton (F); 34 - Alf Davies, Andrew Grierson and Barry Parker (F); 33 - Steve Edwards, Ken Sanderson and Alex MacKinnon (F).
After three weeks of play in Forbes the twin-towns vets will converge on Parkes this week for play over 18 holes on the recently completed renovated layout. Nominations from 9am for a shot gun start at 10am.
Remember: 1 - make an effort to replace divots and repair pitch marks; 2 - slow play... think of others.
- Barry Shine
Last weekend saw 10 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at buffalo targets at 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 520 points. Again we shot under very strong westerly winds.
TARGET RIFLES 25M 50M TOTAL
Jeff Charlton 270 250 520.
Brian Drabsch 270 249 519.
Luke Frecklington 270 249 519.
Greg Neemes 270 248 518.
John Davis 266 245 511.
Paul Hocking 263 for 25m only.
FIELD RIFLES
Alan Briton 270 245 515.
Nick McGrath 258 237 495.
David Shanks 270 for 25m only.
Ron Cunningham 269 for 25m only.
Our next shoot is at 10am on Sunday 29/10/23 on a target yet to be selected.
- Brian Drabsch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.