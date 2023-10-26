The second Homegrown Parkes could only be described as an incredible success with Cooke Park abuzz with crowds on Saturday.
There was a crop swap for those with produce, demonstrations on fermentation, sourdough making and worm farming, and dozens of stalls with everything from hand made goods to food and coffee.
Parkes Community Arts' photo booth was popular, there was a picnic blanket for the kids to relax and read, live music and CanAssist put on high tea in the pavilion.
The event also "pinked-up" as part of the Pink Up Parkes fundraiser that's supporting the McGrath Foundation and its Breast Care Nurses.
Here are some of the scenes from the day.
More photos from events and happenings around the Parkes Shire:
There's plenty more where these came from and can be found in the multimedia section on our website.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.