What's happening in and around Parkes

The Life Parkes Pharmacy in the Parkes Metroplaza is running a free women's health clinic from 10am. For bookings please call 6862 2411. What will be covered: Comprehensive women's health checks, lifestyle advice, referrals to other services, cervical screening (including self-collection), basic sexual health screening, pregnancy testing and counselling, contraception and post-natal checks. There will also be information available on women's health, regarding contraception options, family planning, period problems, menopause midlife changes, breast health, domestic and family violence, and general health.
Flannery's Pharmacy in Forbes will host a specialist women's health panel featuring a physiotherapist, women's health nurse, naturopath and McGrath Breast Care Nurse Dianne Green, in an event designed to provide women with a chance to ask all female-health related questions in a Q and A setting. There will also be giveaways, raffles, drinks, and nibbles.
Parkes M and D's new musical is perfect for family audiences. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just 24 hours before mum's big wedding to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is an hilarious, contemporary update of the classic story in which a mother and daughter see what it means to be a family while experiencing each other's lives firsthand, if only for a day. Tickets online through www.parkesmandd.com.au
Tickets are on sale for the Pink Up Parkes Charity Dinner on Saturday, October 28 in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. There will be entertainment from Parkes girl Gracey Denham-Jones, raffles and lucky door prizes. Follow the 123tix link to purchase your tickets: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../pink-up-parkes-charity-dinner
Parkes artist Karen Ritchie is holding a solo exhibition called Natural Connections in the Coventry Room. Opening night is October 27 at 6pm. Cost is $10 and includes drinks and nibbles. To RSVP call 6861 2309.
Be Connected is back! Library staff will be running this program for seniors who are interested in getting online and learning more about the digital world. Over four weeks, beginning at 10am on Friday November 3, library staff will take participants through topics such as how to stay safe online, touch screen and tablet basics, and more. Places are limited so call Parkes Library on 6861 2309.
Following a successful 2022 tour with Omega Ensemble, Music in the Regions is returning to the Central West with the soothing voices of Luminescence. A six-piece vocal ensemble, Luminescence champions the unbound expressive potential of our original instrument - the human voice. Since 2015, Luminescence has performed extensively in Canberra and the surrounding regions with performance highlights including appearances at the Sydney Opera House (2023), the National Museum of Australia (2022), and the National Gallery of Australia (2023), as well as appearances for the Enlighten Festival (2018), Four Winds Festival (Bermagui, 2019; 2020; 2022), and the Bowral Autumn Music Festival (2023). Luminescence will perform at Condobolin Community Centre on November 4 at 4pm and Club Forbes on November 5 at 3pm. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com. Tickets are free for under 18s.
Parkes Shire Council presents our next Saturday Sounds series, kicking off summer with Country Sounds at the Pavilion! Brace yourself for a stellar line-up featuring the incredible Raechel Whitchurch as our headliner, followed by sensational performances by Robbie Mortimer, Megan Woods - Music and Austen Logan Music. This is a free community event that promises to be a fun-filled evening with food and drink vendors, multiple jumping castles, creative face painting, and even a chance to dance the night away with some boot scootin'. Get ready to finish off with a bang through a breathtaking firework display! Tickets via: https://bit.ly/CountrySounds2023
