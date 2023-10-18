What's happening in and around Parkes

FREAKY FRIDAYS
Opening October 20
Parkes M and D's new musical promises to be warm-hearted, humorous and touching - perfect for family audiences. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magicallyswap bodies, they have just 24 hours before Mom's big wedding to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is an hilarious, contemporary update of the classic story,in which a mother and daughter see what it means to be a family while experiencing each other's lives firsthand, if only for a day. Tickets online through www.parkesmandd.com.au
HOMEGROWN PARKES
Saturday, October 21
An extraordinary homegrown extravaganza returns on October 21 from 9am-2pm. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience filled to the brim with captivating workshops, mind-blowing demonstrations showcasing the best of local produce, an array of vibrant stallholders championing the community, animal displays, tantalizing food vendors serving up delectable delights, and an abundance of heart-pounding children activities that will have them jumping for joy! This event will also be 'pinking-up' as part of Pink Up Parkes month.
FORBES RODEO
Saturday, October 21
Are you ready? The Forbes Rodeo is back! The thrills and spills, action and entertainment return. It's all on at Forbes Showground from 10am 'til late. Gill Brothers Rodeo Stock guarantee your entertainment as riders compete for honours including the annual Paddy Molloy Memorial All Round Cowboy Buckle and the Bruce Sayers Memorial Junior Team Roping Buckle. Full Bar and Canteen with Pay wave facility on site. Big Screen for all your live action replays. Pre-purchase tickets online at https://www.ticketebo.com.au/
AUTISM WORKSHOP
Friday, October 24
Positive Partnerships would like to invite parents and carers of school-aged children on the autism spectrum to join us for a free face-to-face workshop. This workshop is for parents, full-time carers, and grandparents. Join other local families to learn more about autism and ways to strengthen the home/school partnership. They're meeting at Parkes Services and Citizens Club from 9.15am to 3pm. To reserve your place, go online to positivepartnerships.com.au
CHARITY DINNER
Saturday, 28 October
Tickets are on sale for the Pink Up Parkes Charity Dinner on Saturday, October 28 in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club. There will be entertainment from Parkes girl Gracey Denham-Jones, raffles and lucky door prizes. Follow the 123tix link to purchase your tickets: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../pink-up-parkes-charity-dinner
EXHIBITION
October 27 to November 12
