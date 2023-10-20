Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Honours for the team at Ray White

October 20 2023 - 9:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our Ray White team has been recognised for outstanding work with a number of honours at the highly competitive Ray White Rural annual awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.