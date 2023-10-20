Honours for the team at Ray White

Our Ray White team has been recognised for outstanding work with a number of honours at the highly competitive Ray White Rural annual awards.
Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong has been named:
The team had two in the top 10 individual awards: Brendon Allegri was ranked number 2 salesperson in the country and Paddy Ward was ranked number 6 - incredible achievements from our comparatively small communities.
National recognition followed State honours, with the team ranked the number one office and number one auction office for Ray White Rural in NSW, and Brendon Allegri the top salesperson in the State.
Tracie Robertson, Principal of Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, said being named among the best performing businesses in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.
Since 2006 this central west group has grown from one office to four with a team of 30.
"We are so thrilled - our team has worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performing offices not only in the state, but within the Ray White Group," Tracie said.
"This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year."
Individual awards are based on each agent's settled commission, with Brendon Allegri and Paddy both saying it was a huge honour to be recognised at the awards.
As a team, Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong was named Administration Team of the Year for their contribution to Ray White Rural.
Recognising the quality of support staff in the business, principal Tracie Robertson said the accolade was a testament to the hard work of the past year, not only at an individual level but among the whole team.
"We are honoured to receive this award," she said.
"Our whole support team has worked extremely hard to make sure our agents are able to go out and do what they do best. Probably most importantly, we are proud to offer our clients the very best service."
Ray White Rural Chairman Paul White said the award illustrated the energy within the Group.
"It fills me with immense pride every year when our state awards are announced and our people are recognised - to see so many individuals performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication," he said.
