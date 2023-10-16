Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

All is ready for first Parkes Prestige Triples bowls tournament

By Marty Tighe
Updated October 17 2023 - 9:59am, first published October 16 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Riordan from Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Picture by Jenny Kingham
Tony Riordan from Parkes Bowling and Sports Club. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club is proud to hold its inaugural Parkes Prestige mixed Triples Bowls tournament on Saturday and Sunday November 4 and 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.