All is ready for first Parkes Prestige Triples bowls tournament

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club is proud to hold its inaugural Parkes Prestige mixed Triples Bowls tournament on Saturday and Sunday November 4 and 5.
Organisers have been working hard to present the Club's two greens and surrounds in picture perfect conditions and are looking forward to hosting 28 local and visiting teams.
The triples teams will be competing for a share of the $5100 prizemoney, in 2 bowl triples games over 15 ends, with three games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
Lunch provided on both days, with five lucky draws for non-winners of the major prizes.
A feature of the Parkes Prestige Triples tournament is support and sponsorship provided by several local businesses.
The Club is privileged to warmly acknowledge sponsorship from:
The tournament promises to be a showcase bowls event featuring the usual strong visiting teams, quality local teams from both clubs, male and female team combinations, bowls supporters and players keen to participate and enjoy a weekend of bowls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.