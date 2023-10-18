Parkes Champion-Postsport
Aussie selections for Parkes hockey masters

By Denise Gersbach
October 19 2023 - 8:09am
Parkes was well represented at the Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championships which were held in Perth from September 22 to 30.

