Dick's 'winter car' one of the first Aussie built Valiants

We've heard of people having different cars for different purposes, well this is Dick Jefferay's winter car. Being regularly seen in his Volkswagen Beetle or his open top Country Buggy, he agrees that it's nice to have a good old car that stays warm in winter.
"A bit of extra power doesn't hurt either" he laughed.
Lets be clear from the start though. Dick is no automotive magnate with an endless line of cars.
"I'm just the driver" he said.
"The car belongs to my son who handed me the keys a couple of years ago".
The story goes that young Richard couldn't resist the asking price on this 1965 Valiant AP6 sedan, so he bought it, bluffing it past the 'minister of finance' as a birthday present for his dad.
He did a few minor repairs and Dick's been driving the car on club runs ever since.
The AP6 Valiant was produced by Chrysler Australia from 1965-1966 following on from the AP5.
It is said to be the first Aussie built Valiant with the AP standing for Australian Production and over 65% Australian content.
Dick's sedan is a base model 225 cubic inch slant six motor with a 3 speed manual.
He loves the column shift - "it's the coolest thing in the world" he laughed, "and the slant motor has a longer stroke and plenty of torque so it pokes around town all day in second or top with ease".
"After driving the AP6 now, I can never understand why they always played second fiddle to the Holdens and Fords" Dick said.
"My first car was a 1965 HD Holden and the Valiant is streets ahead".
Dick's reflecting now and he's glad there's a Valiant in the wider Jefferay family now.
"My dad always owned Dodges, Chryslers and Valiants.... until he made the mistake of buying a brand new XF Falcon" he laughed, "but that's a whole other story".
Dick is a member of the Central West Car Club which held its annual charity show and shine on the 14th October at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.
His Valiant was there for a closer look, along with a wide range of cars, bikes and trucks -original and modified. All proceeds went to Can Assist.
