Dick's 'winter car' one of the first Aussie built Valiants

October 19 2023 - 7:59am
Dick Jefferay's with his 'winter car' an AP6 Valiant.
We've heard of people having different cars for different purposes, well this is Dick Jefferay's winter car. Being regularly seen in his Volkswagen Beetle or his open top Country Buggy, he agrees that it's nice to have a good old car that stays warm in winter.

