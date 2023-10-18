What's happening in and around Parkes

Parkes M and D's new musical promises to be warm-hearted, humorous and touching - perfect for family audiences. When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magicallyswap bodies, they have just 24 hours before Mom's big wedding to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical comedy based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is an hilarious, contemporary update of the classic story,in which a mother and daughter see what it means to be a family while experiencing each other's lives firsthand, if only for a day. Tickets online through www.parkesmandd.com.au

