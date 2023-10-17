Register to participate in this year's Aussie bird count

Parkes Champion-Post
Register to participate in this year's Aussie Backyard Bird Count

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 9:52pm
Parkes Shire Council is encouraging the shire's residents to get involved in Australia's largest citizen science project by participating in the 2023 Aussie Bird Count, running from 16 to 22 October 2023.

