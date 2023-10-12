Rex Airlines is an essential service in Parkes and sends a positive message for our economic and organic growth, according to Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.
Parkes Shire Council has met with representatives from Rex after the airline service announced a reduced flight schedule between the town and Sydney from October 30.
The reduced service will last at least until March 30 next year and is the result of the significant loss of the airline's pilots and aircraft engine supply chain disruptions.
Cr Westcott said following on from consultations with Rex, the extent of the pilot and engine shortage and its impact on the ongoing ability for Rex to maintain its current service schedule is understandable and hopes for a positive outcome going into the new year.
"The ability for council to include Rex air services in its Parkes promotion is such a positive message for the economic and organic growth of our community," he said.
"This service along with the incredible potential growth we see coming from our general community, existing major developments and business development in the Special Activation Precinct drives our confidence in the region.
"The promotion and support for Rex has and always will be in council's growth plan communications to the community and businesses alike."
Council is continuing its discussions with Rex during this period to ensure communication lines remain strong.
The meeting with Rex included the mayors of Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin, who are hoping for Rex to review its midday flight. Negotiations for a more acceptable time slot to and from Sydney are ongoing, Cr Westcott said.
He also said Rex has given undertakings that the scheduled flights for the Elvis Festival will not change.
A review and decision is to be made in March 2024 regarding a return to the existing schedules.
