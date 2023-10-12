Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes council meets with Rex after airline announces reduction in flights from October 30

By Newsroom
October 12 2023 - 7:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mayors of Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin are in ongoing negotiations with Rex for a more acceptable time slot to and from Sydney. File photo
The mayors of Parkes, Forbes and Condobolin are in ongoing negotiations with Rex for a more acceptable time slot to and from Sydney. File photo

Rex Airlines is an essential service in Parkes and sends a positive message for our economic and organic growth, according to Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.